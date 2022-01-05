Tom Brady Just Said He's Going To Do This For The Last Time
NFL player Tom Brady is a good sport!
Brady is no stranger to using his fame and fortune in an effort to give back. Whether it be by signing autographs for fans, donating money to charity, or volunteering his valuable time and name, he is always game! "They call me Buzzy... Tom Buzzy. What a fun #SavingByShaving event today. It was an honor to join the fun and support @DanaFarber and all the great work they do! Thanks for the invite @coachhale5 (Rob Hale) and thank you @piniandco for the haircut!" Brady posted on Instagram in 2018 after shaving his head in order to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Per TMZ, Brady's efforts proved to be fruitful as the event raked in a whopping $7.5 million. CHA-CHING!
Alas, it looks like the famous footballer has drawn a sharp line in the sand when it comes to his willingness to oblige others — at least when it comes to some things...
Don't ask Tom Brady to sign off on any more 'mistakes'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has spoken. He will not be signing off on any more "mistakes."
As reported by the New York Post, during a game against the New York Jets, Brady came up short after throwing a pass that was intercepted by rookie Jets cornerback Brandin Echols. Fortunately, for Brady the team still managed to pull off a hard-fought win. Later, Echols asked Brady to sign the intercepted ball and in true Brady fashion, the professional athlete obliged. "That was the first time. What a nice guy. Young player. It was actually, it was kind of flattering," Brady told sportscaster Jim Gray during an appearance on Sirius XM "Let's Go!" show. "It's not often I sign an interception ball, too. I think that's the first time," he added. But as for whether or not he would do it again, Brady gave a resounding nope. "I don't necessarily like signing mistakes, let me just say that. So that's the last time I'm going to do that. I know it is the season of giving. I don't plan on giving any more gifts to people for that, either. It's much better to receive than give from my standpoint as a quarterback," he explained.
Duly noted, Brady.