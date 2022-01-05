Inside Renee Graziano's DUI Arrest

If you ever tuned into VH1's "Mob Wives" then we don't have to tell you that where these ladies go, trouble is likely to follow. As if the name wasn't enough of a hint, "Mob Wives" was a reality show that followed the lives of several women whose husbands are associated with the New York City Mafia.

The premise might sound ridiculous, but the stakes were very real for the Staten Island natives. When the show began, all of the main cast's husbands were in prison, some women were in witness protection, and some were considering risking their own lives to write books about their Mafia ties, per The Hollywood Reporter. Pretty hard-hitting stuff for a network that also produced "Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" and "Martha and Snoops Potluck Dinner Party."

"Mob Wives" came to an end in 2016. Some of the cast did spinoffs, started podcasts, or hocked cheap products on Instagram — but even when the cameras stopped rolling, the trouble didn't stop. The most recent "Mob Wives" alumna to find herself in the news is Renee Graziano, who is now facing serious legal charges in the state of New York.