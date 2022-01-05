Inside Renee Graziano's DUI Arrest
If you ever tuned into VH1's "Mob Wives" then we don't have to tell you that where these ladies go, trouble is likely to follow. As if the name wasn't enough of a hint, "Mob Wives" was a reality show that followed the lives of several women whose husbands are associated with the New York City Mafia.
The premise might sound ridiculous, but the stakes were very real for the Staten Island natives. When the show began, all of the main cast's husbands were in prison, some women were in witness protection, and some were considering risking their own lives to write books about their Mafia ties, per The Hollywood Reporter. Pretty hard-hitting stuff for a network that also produced "Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" and "Martha and Snoops Potluck Dinner Party."
"Mob Wives" came to an end in 2016. Some of the cast did spinoffs, started podcasts, or hocked cheap products on Instagram — but even when the cameras stopped rolling, the trouble didn't stop. The most recent "Mob Wives" alumna to find herself in the news is Renee Graziano, who is now facing serious legal charges in the state of New York.
Renee could be in serious trouble
Former "Mob Wives" star Renee Graziano was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing her car in Staten Island on January 4. Renee allegedly crashed her Nissan into a parked jeep, which was thankfully empty at the time, per TMZ. She also reportedly told police that she had taken Adderall earlier that day, which had evidently impaired her ability to drive, per the Daily Mail.
Renee's life has been anything but easy since the show wrapped back in 2016. Shortly after the finale, she checked herself into rehab for depression and mental health issues. "She's been battling depression for a while and this kind of treatment kind of digs a little deeper than what she's done in the past," her sister said at the time. "So, I'm hoping she stays as long as she needs."
Renee is far from the only "Mob Wives" alumna to land in serious trouble after finding fame. In 2019 Drita D'Avanzo was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics and weapons, per In Touch. Drita's husband, Lee, received a five-year prison sentence for the charges, per Page Six.