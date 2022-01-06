Sweet Valley High's Brittany Daniel Reveals How Sister Helped Her Have A Baby

Throughout the past few decades, twin siblings have taken Hollywood by storm. From Tia and Tamera Mowry to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Dylan and Cole Sprouse — all of them have achieved different levels of fame in television and film. Twins often enter into show business as children, as was the case with Brittany and Cynthia Daniel, who rose to fame in the '90s.

The Daniel sisters grew up in Gainesville, Florida, and started modeling at age 11, with national campaigns for Caboodles and as the Doublemint Twins, per IMDb. Brittany and Cynthia then went on to star in "Sweet Valley High," as twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield. Though the two starred on the same show together, they ended up taking different career paths, with Cynthia giving up her acting dreams after "Sweet Valley High" was cancelled in 1997, while Brittany continued acting. However, the twins remained close in real life and have seen each other through highs and lows, including Brittany's fight with cancer in 2011, per ABC News.

Now, in a new interview with People, Brittany has revealed how Cynthia also helped her become a first-time mom.