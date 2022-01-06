Sweet Valley High's Brittany Daniel Reveals How Sister Helped Her Have A Baby
Throughout the past few decades, twin siblings have taken Hollywood by storm. From Tia and Tamera Mowry to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Dylan and Cole Sprouse — all of them have achieved different levels of fame in television and film. Twins often enter into show business as children, as was the case with Brittany and Cynthia Daniel, who rose to fame in the '90s.
The Daniel sisters grew up in Gainesville, Florida, and started modeling at age 11, with national campaigns for Caboodles and as the Doublemint Twins, per IMDb. Brittany and Cynthia then went on to star in "Sweet Valley High," as twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield. Though the two starred on the same show together, they ended up taking different career paths, with Cynthia giving up her acting dreams after "Sweet Valley High" was cancelled in 1997, while Brittany continued acting. However, the twins remained close in real life and have seen each other through highs and lows, including Brittany's fight with cancer in 2011, per ABC News.
Now, in a new interview with People, Brittany has revealed how Cynthia also helped her become a first-time mom.
Brittany Daniel is 'grateful' for sister Cynthia's help in becoming a mom
As identical twins, Brittany and Cynthia Daniel have shared everything with each other since they were born, and that has remained until this day. In an interview with People published on January 5, Cynthia shared that she donated her eggs to Brittany after a battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma left her unable to have a viable pregnancy. "I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her," Cynthia said. "I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we've always shared everything, so why not this?"
Brittany said that she didn't imagine she would be unable to get pregnant on her own and thought she'd be "the first to get married and start a family" instead of Cynthia, who started a family immediately after marrying Cole Hauser in 2006. Cynthia shares three children with her husband. However, Brittany's attitude toward marriage and family changed after she was diagnosed with cancer more than a decade ago.
"I remember thinking that I had a new lease on life," she admitted. "I was ready to find a partner and have a child." Brittany then asked Cynthia if she could donate her eggs to which she "didn't hesitate." Brittany added she was "grateful" for Cynthia's help in helping her become a mom. Brittany and her husband Adam Touni welcomed their daughter, Hope, via surrogacy on October 24, 2021. "My sister made my dreams come true," Brittany told the outlet.