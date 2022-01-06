Gavin Rossdale's Sons Are Basically His Clones

To quote his band Bush, Gavin Rossdale's kids got a "Machinehead," and it's apparently better than the rest.

If you recall, the English-born Bush frontman was previously married to Gwen Stefani from 2002 to 2016. Together, the former powerhouse music couple welcomed three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. He also shares daughter Daisy with English fashion designer Pearl Lowe, whom he briefly dated before marrying Stefani.

After a decade-plus of marriage, Rossdale and Stefani's marriage came to an end after rumors of Rossdale cheating with the family nanny surface. The alleged discovery reportedly left Stefani "mortified, livid, and embarrassed," according to an Us Weekly source. (Neither singer ever confirmed or denied the alleged infidelity.) Since then, Stefani has moved on with country icon and now-husband Blake Shelton, while Rossdale has been reportedly seeing model Gwen Singer since August, per The Sun.

Despite their split, Rossdale revealed that spending time with his children makes him the "happiest." Talking to The Guardian in 2020, Rossdale revealed he was at his highest "Last year, when I had all four kids — [first-born] Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — staying with me on my birthday," calling it "magical." Now, Rossdale is hanging with his kids again, and we must say, they look an awful lot like their dad!