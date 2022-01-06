Gavin Rossdale's Sons Are Basically His Clones
To quote his band Bush, Gavin Rossdale's kids got a "Machinehead," and it's apparently better than the rest.
If you recall, the English-born Bush frontman was previously married to Gwen Stefani from 2002 to 2016. Together, the former powerhouse music couple welcomed three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. He also shares daughter Daisy with English fashion designer Pearl Lowe, whom he briefly dated before marrying Stefani.
After a decade-plus of marriage, Rossdale and Stefani's marriage came to an end after rumors of Rossdale cheating with the family nanny surface. The alleged discovery reportedly left Stefani "mortified, livid, and embarrassed," according to an Us Weekly source. (Neither singer ever confirmed or denied the alleged infidelity.) Since then, Stefani has moved on with country icon and now-husband Blake Shelton, while Rossdale has been reportedly seeing model Gwen Singer since August, per The Sun.
Despite their split, Rossdale revealed that spending time with his children makes him the "happiest." Talking to The Guardian in 2020, Rossdale revealed he was at his highest "Last year, when I had all four kids — [first-born] Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — staying with me on my birthday," calling it "magical." Now, Rossdale is hanging with his kids again, and we must say, they look an awful lot like their dad!
Gavin Rossdale and his sons share a strong family resemblance — and a love of graphic T-shirts
Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, Bush vocalist Gavin Rossdale offered his thoughts on ringing in the new year and shared a carousel of sweet photos featuring sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. In his post, he wrote, "HAPPY NEW YEAR -it's hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that ?" and added that "It's great we get to start again."
"Here's hoping it's as fulfilling as possible -and we get some reprise from the madness," he continued. The rocker went on to wish his followers well, writing, "may this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve -empathy and kindness make the best gasoline – with love from mine to yours." In addition to the heartfelt message, it's also impossible to deny the family resemblance of the Rossdale men: All three brothers share their dad's good hair genes, face shape, jaw line — and a love of graphic tees.
Daughter Daisy Lowe also wished her father and stepbrothers well, commenting, "Cutest loves happy new year." In an interview with the Daily Star, Rossdale said his ex-wife and mother to his three sons, Gwen Stefani, "will always be my muse" and "I will always love her." He also stated that "Having my children as a focus has saved me" and that "wherever they are I am compelled to be, they need me like tea needs milk."