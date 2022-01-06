Country Star Tom T. Hall's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Tom T. Hall's cause of death has officially been confirmed as the circumstances surrounding his August 2021 death turn even more tragic. The 85-year-old country music star's passing was first confirmed by his son, Dean Hall, as Dean, who is also a musician, shared the sad news on Twitter before then removing his profile and the tweets.

"With great sadness, my father, Tom T. Hall, died this morning at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time," Dean tweeted at the time (via SK Pop). The Country Music Hall of Fame also confirmed Tom's passing via a statement from the company's CEO, Kyle Young, which was posted to Twitter.

"Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others," Young said. "My bet is we won't see the likes of him again, but if we do I'll be first in line for tickets to the show," he added.

No cause of death was confirmed when his passing was first made public, though new details have now emerged confirming exactly how the country music legend died while shedding heartbreaking new light on his state of mind.