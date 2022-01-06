Country Star Tom T. Hall's Official Cause Of Death Revealed
Tom T. Hall's cause of death has officially been confirmed as the circumstances surrounding his August 2021 death turn even more tragic. The 85-year-old country music star's passing was first confirmed by his son, Dean Hall, as Dean, who is also a musician, shared the sad news on Twitter before then removing his profile and the tweets.
"With great sadness, my father, Tom T. Hall, died this morning at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time," Dean tweeted at the time (via SK Pop). The Country Music Hall of Fame also confirmed Tom's passing via a statement from the company's CEO, Kyle Young, which was posted to Twitter.
"Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others," Young said. "My bet is we won't see the likes of him again, but if we do I'll be first in line for tickets to the show," he added.
No cause of death was confirmed when his passing was first made public, though new details have now emerged confirming exactly how the country music legend died while shedding heartbreaking new light on his state of mind.
Tom T. Hall died by suicide
Tragically, Tom T. Hall died by suicide, according to People. An autopsy report listed his official cause of death as being from the injuries sustained from "a self-inflicted gunshot wound." The tragedy happened during the morning of August 20, 2021, according to Saving Country Music, who noted that emergency services were called at 11:15 a.m. local time and paramedics had confirmed his death by approximately 11:33 a.m "due to obvious injuries."
Plenty of fans of the legendary country music star took to Twitter to share their thoughts after the tragic details of his death were made public. "Tom T. Hall should be remembered for his music, his manner, and his person. Any other circumstances will always be secondary," one person tweeted, while another wrote on the social media site in response to the news, "Man, the news that Tom T Hall died of a self inflicted gunshot wound last year has gutted me."
Fans may better know the musician by his nickname of The Storyteller, as he was famous for a writing a slew of huge hits. Songs in his repertoire include Riley's "Harper Valley PTA" and Alan Jackson's "Little Bitty" (via Billboard).
We're sending our thoughts to the Hall family at such a tragic time.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).