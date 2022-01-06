Why Was 2021 The Absolute 'Worst Year' Of Jamie Dornan's Life?

Following a busy year of success and critical acclaim for "Belfast," BBC series "The Tourist," and even his delightfully surprising role in "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," Jamie Dornan is opening up about the odd, complicated nature of his 2021.

Taking a deeper look into the life of Jamie Dornan will reveal several significant moments of loss. The most notable in his youth would be the death of his mother, Lorna, from pancreatic cancer when he was 16, per The Irish Times. At the time of this tragedy, the actor's father, Dr. Jim Dornan, offered his son support and insight to carry through to the difficult challenge — and others yet to come, per The Telegraph. "He would say, 'This has happened, how do we move forward and get something good out of this?'"

Dornan went on to model for Calvin Klein, lead the indie folk band Sons of Jim, and break into acting in the mid-aughts. By 2015, he was catapulted to the center of the sexual fantasy craze of "Fifty Shades of Grey." His close relationship with his father, a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist, remained through the years, and he was always happy to offer advice on all of the characters his son would play, "whether it's a serial killer or sexual dominant," as Jamie told BBC, per Irish Mirror. This significant, supportive relationship would become a major factor in Dornan's challenging year.