Everything We Know About Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard's Divorce

For five years, Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard seemed to be living the dream. The Victoria's Secret model and NFL player met at former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz's 30th party at the Hunt & Fish Club in November 2016, Shepard told Haute Living in July 2019. Iman lit up the room, attracting the attention of nearly everyone, Shepard said. "[Someone else] wanted to go talk to her, and I was like, 'No man, let me go talk to her, I'll pay you, bro; you talk to her friend,'" Shepard recalled. He worked up the courage and approached Iman. They ended up hanging out well past the birthday festivities and into the after-party. He got her number and the two were soon going on dates.

A year later, Shepard and Iman announced their engagement, with the New York Giants wide receiver popping the question on December 1, 2017, Iman's 27th birthday, according to Vogue Australia. The two wed just a few months later, on March 3, 2018, in a star-studded ceremony that included the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Gabrielle Union, Brides.com reported at the time.

Iman and Shepard welcomed their first child in August of that year, a daughter named Cali, showing they were ready to expand their family almost immediately, according to Entertainment Tonight. They had a second daughter, Cassie, in December 2019. But the union was short lived. After three years of marriage and five as a couple, Iman and Shepard are headed for divorce.