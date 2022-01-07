The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Candice Murley

Candice Murley, the TikTok star who amassed more than 460,000 likes via her two accounts, has died. Murley showed off her life on both her @candimurley page and her @candicemurley account, and was just 36-years-old, with her death being confirmed via a Go Fund Me created by the social media user's sister, Marsha McEvoy.

An obituary for Murley was also posted by Wiseman's Funeral Homes, which confirmed she died on January 2, though an official cause of death has not yet been publicly confirmed.

Tragically, Murley's final TikTok video was posted around that same time and featured her writing the number 37 on a fake icy window as the audio asked, "How old will you be when it's your birthday?" Her final video shared to her other account, @candicemurley, showed her mouthing along to dialogue that said, "I hate it when the voices in my head go silent, because then I don't know what those f*****s are up to."

In her Go Fund Me tribute, McEvoy described her sister's passing as "very unexpected" and explained her family's "hearts are torn apart." She added that her social media star sister "was so full of life and always lived life her own way" while also being "full of energy." The touching message also shared how much Murley, a mom of one, loved her son, who according to the funeral page was named Maxwell, and loved "her family dearly," as well as her beloved cat, Stash, who featured in many of her videos.