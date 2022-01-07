The Truth About Sidney Poitier And Denzel Washington
The late actor Sidney Poitier leaves behind an incredible legacy in film. As the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, Portier helped set an important precedent for equal representation in Hollywood. Portier was well-respected across the industry, including by fellow barrier-breaking actor Denzel Washington, who considered Portier his mentor, per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the outlet, Portier later offered Washington, who he met while working on the film "A Soldier's Play," the wise career advice: "If they see you for free all week, they won't pay to see you on the weekend." Washington went on to have a soaring Hollywood career, earning nine Academy Award nominations and two wins overall.
Washington famously gave Poitier a shoutout in his acceptance speech after winning best actor for his role in "Training Day" at the 2002 Oscars. "I'll always be chasing you, Sidney," Washington said. "I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir."
As Hollywood now mourns the loss of Portier, who died at age 94, fans are curious to know more about the actor's relationship with Washington, a fellow great talent.
The great advice Washington got from Poitier
Denzel Washington had great respect for the trailblazing Sidney Poitier. Washington, who considered Poitier a mentor, recalled asking the legendary actor for advice in the early stages of his career. Washington opened up in an interview with TimesTalks about reaching out to Poitier about accepting a role he found to be racially offensive. "He told me, 'I'm not going to tell you what to do. But I will tell you this, the first, two, three or four films you do in this business will dictate how you are perceived,'" he said. "He didn't tell me what to do, I give him credit for that." From Poitier's advice, Washington said he turned down the role he was skeptical about, turning him to star in "Cry Freedom," for which he received an Oscar nomination.
While Washington showed appreciation for Poitier throughout his career, Poitier's respect for the rising star was mutual. The "Lilies of the Field" actor recalled winning an honorary award at the Oscars the same night as Washington's "Training Day" win a moment of progress for actors of color in Hollywood. Portier praised Washington for continuing the legacy he began years before. "[Washington] had taken the concept of African-Americans in films to a place where I couldn't, I didn't," he said in an Oscars interview. "And he has taken it there with the same kind of integrity that I tried to articulate. So I thank him for that."
As of this writing, Washington has yet to issue a public statement on Poitier's death.