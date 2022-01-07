The Truth About Sidney Poitier's Health Struggles

The sad news broke on January 7 that legendary actor Sidney Poitier — also the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor (per The New York Times) — died at the age of 94 in the Bahamas, where he was originally from. Per CNN, Poitier was a groundbreaking star, philanthropist, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, multiple Oscar-winner, and, of course, a role model to millions. The prolific screen icon had been out of the limelight in recent years, so his death came as somewhat of a surprise to his legions of fans. The announcement of his death, confirmed by Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, via Eyewitness News Bahamas, did not include a cause of death.

Perhaps you, like us, have therefore wondered if Poitier had any underlying health issues that contributed to his death. The most obvious one being his age — 94 years is definitely a good, long life. How was Poitier's health over the years?