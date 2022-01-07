Giada De Laurentiis Reveals Why She Had A Tense Holiday Season

Giada De Laurentiis has had a busy year, and there was no sign of anything slowing her down until an unexpected holiday incident. The Food Network star is currently promoting her new cooking show, "Simply Giada," which premieres Sunday, January 9, per People. She appeared on Today to cook up chicken Milanese while sharing more about the series, explaining that it goes hand-and-hand with "Eat Better, Feel Better," the latest in Giada's cookbook collection.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Jade De Laurentiis, will be a guest on the show, which makes perfect sense as she is a seasoned veteran for television, making appearances alongside her mom for years. The two are as close as best friends, regularly cooking together, sharing recipes on TikTok, and making dancing videos for the app as well, according to Daily Mail.

In a 2013 interview with Parade, Giada spoke about her experience as a mother. "I thought maybe she wouldn't want to cook like me because she'd want to do her own thing, but she's so into what I do and wants to be by my side every day." This cooking enthusiasm and joy of spending time together naturally thrive during the holiday season, but there was a little hiccup this year that caused a change in atmosphere.