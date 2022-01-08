Piers Morgan Issues Cryptic Warning To Meghan Markle Ahead Of His New Job
It's safe to say that Piers Morgan isn't Meghan Markle's biggest fan. In fact, he isn't a fan at all. The journalist actually left ITV's "Good Morning Britain" back in March 2021 after he accused the Duchess of Sussex of lying during her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, and backlash ensued, according to BBC News. "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions," Piers tweeted shortly after making his opinion of Meghan known on-air.
While Morgan is no longer on "Good Morning Britain," he has continued slamming the duchess on social media and in various interviews that he has given over the past several months. In December, for example, Morgan took aim at the Duchess of Sussex once more, just after a court ruled in her favor in her lawsuit against the Daily Mail. "Put your gloating champagne away, Princess Pinocchio – the court of public opinion now knows you're a fork-tongued devious manipulative piece of work who only wants to protect your privacy so you can sell it," Morgan wrote in his Daily Mail column. Now, with a new gig lined up with The Sun, it seems like Morgan is just getting started — and he has issued a bit of a warning to Meghan.
Piers Morgan lets Meghan Markle know that he's back
Piers Morgan will be launching his new column with The Sun during the second week of January, and it sounds like he won't be holding back when it comes to his criticism of Meghan Markle. "The column is called 'Uncensored' because it does what it says on the tin. Effectively I was censored at my previous job and told to [apologize] to Meghan Markle for an honestly held opinion, which obviously I wasn't going to do. Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den," Morgan said ahead of his new role. He added that he's looking forward to working for an outlet where he is "free to express [his] opinions."
Of course, Morgan will more than likely continue bashing Meghan on social media as well — as he did back on December 20. Morgan shared a message that Ofcom received more complaints than ever before in 2021, thanks to Morgan's comments about the Duchess of Sussex. "Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on UK TV for 2021.... especially because every single one of the absurd complaints was rejected. Thanks Princess Pinocchio," he tweeted.