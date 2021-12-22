Piers Morgan's Rant Against Meghan Markle Just Set A New Record

Per Newsweek, Piers Morgan has now gone down in U.K. history as having the most complaints made about him for this controversial 2021 television moment. Ofcom reports that Morgan's rant against Meghan Markle in his heated debate with Alex Beresford was the most upsetting moment for British television viewers for the year. Of course, Morgan took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts about the matter. He wrote, "Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on UK TV for 2021.... especially because every single one of the absurd complaints was rejected." He once again implied she was lying, adding, "Thanks Princess Pinocchio!"

Interestingly enough, Oprah Winfrey's sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan was the fourth most upsetting moment for British television viewers this past year. Per Variety, other controversial television moments that registered many complaints was a "Love Island" contestant's behavior, as well Ofcom's own "broadcasting standards" — the latter of which sparked 150,000 disgruntled remarks.

Now, if there's one thing that Morgan does regret, it is walking off the set of "Good Morning Britain" the way he did. As he wrote in his Daily Mail column back in July, "It WAS gutless and cowardly of me to walk off. If you're going to dish it out, then you've got to take the heat when it flies back at you, which is why I went back and finished the discussion with my co-worker." Still, he hasn't ceased in slamming both Meghan and Harry in his many Daily Mail op-eds since.

No word on how Harry or Meghan feel about being a part of television history — particularly because it's not for the reasons they hoped for.