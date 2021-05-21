Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle's Heartbreaking Suicidal Thoughts

The year 2021 has been an eye-opening time regarding the royal family and its drama. For most of the world, it seemed that some of the issues within the family came to head when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step away from royal life, which they announced in January 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family in order to move to North America. The couple and their two-year-old son, Archie, now reside in sunny Montecito, California. Now thousands of miles away from British media, the royals neighbors with media maven Oprah Winfrey and pop star Katy Perry, according to Marie Claire.

But the reasons for Harry and Meghan's move to California became even more apparent when the couple sat down with Winfrey for a televised, tell-all interview. During "Oprah with Harry and Meghan," the Sussexes disclosed the struggles they faced regarding the royal spotlight, blatant racism, and little support for their mental health that they received from other royal family members. Meghan also revealed her depression and her suicidal thoughts saying to Winfrey (via The New York Times) "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

So how did Harry process this information about his wife? Read on to find out.