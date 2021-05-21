Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle's Heartbreaking Suicidal Thoughts
The year 2021 has been an eye-opening time regarding the royal family and its drama. For most of the world, it seemed that some of the issues within the family came to head when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step away from royal life, which they announced in January 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family in order to move to North America. The couple and their two-year-old son, Archie, now reside in sunny Montecito, California. Now thousands of miles away from British media, the royals neighbors with media maven Oprah Winfrey and pop star Katy Perry, according to Marie Claire.
But the reasons for Harry and Meghan's move to California became even more apparent when the couple sat down with Winfrey for a televised, tell-all interview. During "Oprah with Harry and Meghan," the Sussexes disclosed the struggles they faced regarding the royal spotlight, blatant racism, and little support for their mental health that they received from other royal family members. Meghan also revealed her depression and her suicidal thoughts saying to Winfrey (via The New York Times) "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."
So how did Harry process this information about his wife? Read on to find out.
Prince Harry didn't want to lose Meghan after losing his mother
Ever since their intimate sit-down with friend and media personality Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been open about their mental health struggles and how they're creating initiatives to help others. One of their latest moves to help raise mental health awareness is through their Archewell Productions company. Harry has teamed up with Winfrey again for a documentary series titled "The Me You Can't See," in which they "join forces to guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles," per an Archewell press release.
With the docuseries, Harry is opening up even more about Meghan's struggle with suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with their first child, Archie. According to Harry (via Daily Mail), Meghan didn't harm herself because she didn't want her husband "losing another woman in [his] life," since he'd already suffered the trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was 12.
Harry went on to admit that the fear of also losing his wife was one of the main motivators for the couple to step away from royal life and move elsewhere. "My mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn't white, and now look what's happened," he told Winfrey (via Reuters). "You're talking about history repeating itself? They're not going to stop until she dies."
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.