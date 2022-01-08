Cheryl Burke Reveals Strange Things Matthew Lawrence Has Living In Their House

When you truly love someone, you accept all of their quirks. Maybe your partner snores loudly or has a massive collection of Funko Pops lining their bedroom walls. Whatever it may be, you might be glad that they don't have an obsession with certain scaly things. Just ask "Dancing with the Stars" favorite Cheryl Burke, who recently revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that her husband has a particularly strange interest.

Burke met her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, way back in 2006 and they fell in love thanks to "DWTS," as Burke was partnered with Lawrence's brother, Joey Lawrence, for Season 3, when the two were introduced, according to People. The pair started dating in 2007, but called it quits in 2008. Burke later admitted they were both "young and immature" at the beginning of their relationship, per People. However, Burke and Matthew rekindled their relationship eight years later and went on to tie the knot in 2019.

Now the couple seems as in love as ever — so much so, in fact, that Burke willingly looks past a special quirk of Matthew's... and even lets him keep some crazy things in their home.