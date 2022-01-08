Cheryl Burke Reveals Strange Things Matthew Lawrence Has Living In Their House
When you truly love someone, you accept all of their quirks. Maybe your partner snores loudly or has a massive collection of Funko Pops lining their bedroom walls. Whatever it may be, you might be glad that they don't have an obsession with certain scaly things. Just ask "Dancing with the Stars" favorite Cheryl Burke, who recently revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that her husband has a particularly strange interest.
Burke met her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, way back in 2006 and they fell in love thanks to "DWTS," as Burke was partnered with Lawrence's brother, Joey Lawrence, for Season 3, when the two were introduced, according to People. The pair started dating in 2007, but called it quits in 2008. Burke later admitted they were both "young and immature" at the beginning of their relationship, per People. However, Burke and Matthew rekindled their relationship eight years later and went on to tie the knot in 2019.
Now the couple seems as in love as ever — so much so, in fact, that Burke willingly looks past a special quirk of Matthew's... and even lets him keep some crazy things in their home.
Matthew Lawrence has over 40 reptiles at his and Cheryl Burke's home
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke sat down with Kelly Clarkson on the singer's eponymous talk show to discuss her and her husband's love of animals. However, her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, has a particular penchant for reptiles. Burke said that he has 45 to 50 of the scaly creatures living under their home, but made it clear that a certain slithering reptile was off limits. "No snakes, that was the deal. I said no snakes," Burke told Clarkson.
Burke went on to explain that she knew what she was signing up for when she got married to Lawrence. "So, when we actually dated over a decade ago, I knew that I was marrying a guy who loves reptiles," Burke said. As to the specific kind of reptiles, Burke said they are "iguanas that look like alligators" — a pretty scary thing to imagine living under your home. Luckily for Burke, the couple also share a French bulldog, whom Burke refers to as her "little baby" and assures she "stays away from the cages."
As for when Lawrence developed his love for reptiles? It all stems from his Disney childhood. "I was [working for Disney] and not a normal kid," Lawrence said on an episode of Burke's "Pretty Messed Up" podcast. "I further put my emphasis on my relationships with the animals in my life versus the people because that was a real respect and a real true love."