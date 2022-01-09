This Famous Actor Will Play Audrey Hepburn In New Biopic
Audrey Hepburn is remembered for far more than her acclaimed acting, committing to humanitarian work, shifting culture in Hollywood as a fashion icon, and being open and honest about the tragedies she experienced throughout her life. It is no wonder that creatives are eager to make a film detailing her career, and it just so happens that a lead has been announced, Variety reported.
"Roman Holiday" was a breakout performance that won Hepburn an Oscar, and her career blossomed further with "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Sabrina," "Funny Face," "My Fair Lady," and "Charade" to name a few! The star graced the silver screen with every acting giant of Hollywood at the time, and the varied nature of her career helped her achieve EGOT status, the first to do so posthumously, according to Biography. She was dedicated to helping children in Africa, Asia, and South America after her own struggles with starvation during World War II, per People. Hepburn received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 for her work with UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador. She has been quoted, as per Parade, "I was born with an enormous need for affection, and a terrible need to give it."
These details only scratch the surface of the woman Hepburn was, having died in 1993. She herself is a complex, inspirational character that will surely shine as a subject for the announced biopic.
Apple's Audrey Hepburn biopic casts its lead
Setting out to capture Audrey Hepburn's glamor, passion, and chic style in Apple's upcoming biopic will be Rooney Mara. According to a Deadline report, Mara is also in position to produce the project.
The two-time Oscar nominee has been fairly quiet since 2018, beyond news of her relationship with Joaquin Phoenix and the birth of their baby boy, but it appears she is back in full acting mode. She stars in Guillermo del Toro's latest noir "Nightmare Alley," alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Toni Collette. She is also in the forthcoming drama "Women Talking," which has a 2022 expected release date, per IMDb. This latest news, however, marks Mara's biggest feat yet in becoming the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" icon. A.V. Club makes an astute observation that the 36-year-old actor is closest in age to Hepburn during her work on "My Fair Lady." Will she be able to do Eliza Doolittle justice?
"Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino will be directing the film, with Michael Mitnick, screenwriter for "The Giver," set to write the script, per Vanity Fair. It is too early for any insights into what areas of Hepburn's life will be covered, but there is no question as to how intimidating the challenge will be to represent the many aspects of the classic movie star's life. Mara is all in and only time will tell how her transformation will translate on screen.