This Famous Actor Will Play Audrey Hepburn In New Biopic

Audrey Hepburn is remembered for far more than her acclaimed acting, committing to humanitarian work, shifting culture in Hollywood as a fashion icon, and being open and honest about the tragedies she experienced throughout her life. It is no wonder that creatives are eager to make a film detailing her career, and it just so happens that a lead has been announced, Variety reported.

"Roman Holiday" was a breakout performance that won Hepburn an Oscar, and her career blossomed further with "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Sabrina," "Funny Face," "My Fair Lady," and "Charade" to name a few! The star graced the silver screen with every acting giant of Hollywood at the time, and the varied nature of her career helped her achieve EGOT status, the first to do so posthumously, according to Biography. She was dedicated to helping children in Africa, Asia, and South America after her own struggles with starvation during World War II, per People. Hepburn received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 for her work with UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador. She has been quoted, as per Parade, "I was born with an enormous need for affection, and a terrible need to give it."

These details only scratch the surface of the woman Hepburn was, having died in 1993. She herself is a complex, inspirational character that will surely shine as a subject for the announced biopic.