Bob Saget's Heartbreaking Last Words On Social Media
Beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget died on January 9 at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, TMZ reported. While the cause of death has not been confirmed as of this writing, the Orange County Sheriff's Department in Florida tweeted that no foul play or drug use was suspected. The sheriff's department also wrote that authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton to assist a man who was unresponsive, adding, "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene."
Saget, who is best known as Danny Tanner from "Full House" and as a previous host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," still had an active career as a comedian. The 65-year-old has been hopping around the United States doing stand-up shows in a number of states and was scheduled to continue his tour for the next several months. He played his last show on January 8 in Jacksonville, Florida, which is where he shared his final social media post from.
Bob Saget wrote that he was finding his 'new voice'
Bob Saget did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, on January 8, which turned out to be his last. He shared a selfie from the stage on social media in the early hours of the morning on January 9, and he was clearly in good spirits following his set. He shared the selfie on Twitter with an abbreviated caption but shared more sentiments on Instagram. Alongside his photo, he wrote that he loved the Jacksonville show, calling the audience "really nice."
Saget went on to write, "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," before finishing with, "Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this sh*t. Peace out."
Fans are pouring their hearts out on social media in response to Saget's death, mourning the loss of America's dad. It's a tragedy to see that not only was Saget's life cut short but also that he died while so excited about what was to come.