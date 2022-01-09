Bob Saget's Heartbreaking Last Words On Social Media

Bob Saget did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, on January 8, which turned out to be his last. He shared a selfie from the stage on social media in the early hours of the morning on January 9, and he was clearly in good spirits following his set. He shared the selfie on Twitter with an abbreviated caption but shared more sentiments on Instagram. Alongside his photo, he wrote that he loved the Jacksonville show, calling the audience "really nice."

Saget went on to write, "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," before finishing with, "Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this sh*t. Peace out."

Fans are pouring their hearts out on social media in response to Saget's death, mourning the loss of America's dad. It's a tragedy to see that not only was Saget's life cut short but also that he died while so excited about what was to come.