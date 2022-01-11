The Real Reason JK Simmons Completely Transformed His Appearance

J.K. Simmons is getting Oscar buzz for his work in "Being the Ricardos" and "National Champions." From starring in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to his work on the Farmers Insurance commercials, Simmons is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, with 12 credits to his name in 2021 alone, per IMDb. The 67-year-old actor won his first Oscar in 2014 for his role in "Whiplash," with Miles Teller. The busy actor talked to Men's Health about his late-career success in December. "I didn't really have specific goals," Simmons said. "I didn't even really have ambition — other than once I fell in love with theater, I just wanted to keep acting."

The actor spent the first part of this career in theater. Simmons was almost 40 before he got his Screen Actors Guild card. In a December 2021 chat with GQ, the actor talked about his unconventional path. Simmons said, "I was already pushing 40, but that was the first time I consciously went to my agent and said, 'I think it's time for me to grow up, maybe start a family, and it would be nice to get a residual check once in a while.' And then Tom Fontana came into my life." Fontana created the HBO series "Oz," which began Simmons' path to TV and film stardom. But the HBO series also played a part in the "Juno" star's devotion to fitness.