The Real Reason JK Simmons Completely Transformed His Appearance
J.K. Simmons is getting Oscar buzz for his work in "Being the Ricardos" and "National Champions." From starring in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to his work on the Farmers Insurance commercials, Simmons is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, with 12 credits to his name in 2021 alone, per IMDb. The 67-year-old actor won his first Oscar in 2014 for his role in "Whiplash," with Miles Teller. The busy actor talked to Men's Health about his late-career success in December. "I didn't really have specific goals," Simmons said. "I didn't even really have ambition — other than once I fell in love with theater, I just wanted to keep acting."
The actor spent the first part of this career in theater. Simmons was almost 40 before he got his Screen Actors Guild card. In a December 2021 chat with GQ, the actor talked about his unconventional path. Simmons said, "I was already pushing 40, but that was the first time I consciously went to my agent and said, 'I think it's time for me to grow up, maybe start a family, and it would be nice to get a residual check once in a while.' And then Tom Fontana came into my life." Fontana created the HBO series "Oz," which began Simmons' path to TV and film stardom. But the HBO series also played a part in the "Juno" star's devotion to fitness.
J.K. Simmons was motivated to workout after seeing himself on TV
J.K. Simmons was motivated to get into shape after watching himself on "Oz." Simmons told Business Insider in 2016 that his role as Vern, the neo-Nazi leader, pushed him to improve his health. Simmons said, "I was not in good shape at all. I was overweight and soft and here I am playing the head of the Aryan Brotherhood in this maximum-security prison in the first-ever HBO original drama and I was watching the first season when it came out and I just thought, 'Wow, I don't believe this guy at all. I have to get my a** to the gym and be a believable hard-a**.'"
After losing 40 pounds and getting back into shape for "Oz," Simmons kept up his dedication to fitness. Simmons told Insider, "I pretty much decided that I was going to stay in decent shape for the rest of my life." He wasn't kidding!
Simmons broke the internet in 2016 after his trainer Aaron Williamson posted photos of the "Whiplash" star on Instagram with the caption, "Every time we train together, I forget he's 61 years old. So much respect for this guy." It was high praise coming from Williamson, the ex-Marine celebrity trainer behind the "Revenge Body" workout and Khloe Kardashian's incredible transformation. According to Daily Mail, Williamson's clients include Zac Efron, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jamie Foxx. Men's Health reported that Simmons calls the famous photos "shredded Santa" because he was sporting a gray beard while doing bicep curls (seen above).