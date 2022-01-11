Jenna Jameson Reveals She Finally Has 'Some Answers' Amid Scary Hospitalization
Model Jenna Jameson is typically open when it comes to her personal life. She often shares special moments with her supporters on social media as she juggles her relationship with partner Lior Bitton and navigates life as a mother to their 4-year-old daughter. That's why when Jameson suddenly landed in the hospital, fans quickly wanted answers.
On January 8, Bitton took over his partner's Instagram to update over 521,000 of her followers on her health status. He confirmed that the former adult film star was "throwing up for a couple weeks" and wasn't "feeling so good" which is what initially prompted her to go to the hospital. After a CT scan, her doctors made the decision to release her. "She couldn't carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak," Bitton said as he sat next to their daughter during the two-minute video. In fact, the reality star's symptoms continued to get increasingly worse to the point where "she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom" and fell every time she attempted to do so. That's when she began to quickly deteriorate and "within two days it got really not so good," her partner added. "Her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk."
Now, Jameson is finally speaking out about what is going on with her health and if doctors have answers to her condition.
The truth behind Jenna Jameson's hospitalization
On January 10, Jenna Jameson posted a video from her hospital bed in Hawaii to reveal that she is still being hospitalized and, after several days, she finally has "some answers." She confirmed that the doctors are treating her for Guillain-Barré syndrome and she has already started IVIG treatment. According to Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a "rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves" with symptoms including "weakness and tingling in your extremities." While there is currently no cure for it, the site adds that treatments "reduce the duration of the illness."
Jameson also explained to her fans that she will more than likely have to remain in the hospital until her treatment is fully complete and she also wanted to stress the fact that her diagnosis is not a result of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern."
Even while battling her condition and not feeling completely herself, the mother of three wanted to also take the time out to express her gratitude to everyone who reached out to her direct messages. She has since received a bevy of comments from family, friends, and loved ones sending prayers and wishing for a speedy recovery, emphasizing, "I see all of your DM's and I appreciate it so much."