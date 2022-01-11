Jenna Jameson Reveals She Finally Has 'Some Answers' Amid Scary Hospitalization

Model Jenna Jameson is typically open when it comes to her personal life. She often shares special moments with her supporters on social media as she juggles her relationship with partner Lior Bitton and navigates life as a mother to their 4-year-old daughter. That's why when Jameson suddenly landed in the hospital, fans quickly wanted answers.

On January 8, Bitton took over his partner's Instagram to update over 521,000 of her followers on her health status. He confirmed that the former adult film star was "throwing up for a couple weeks" and wasn't "feeling so good" which is what initially prompted her to go to the hospital. After a CT scan, her doctors made the decision to release her. "She couldn't carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak," Bitton said as he sat next to their daughter during the two-minute video. In fact, the reality star's symptoms continued to get increasingly worse to the point where "she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom" and fell every time she attempted to do so. That's when she began to quickly deteriorate and "within two days it got really not so good," her partner added. "Her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk."

Now, Jameson is finally speaking out about what is going on with her health and if doctors have answers to her condition.