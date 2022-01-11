Buckingham Palace Announces Unique Competition To Honor Queen Elizabeth

Britain's beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth, has led a storied life as a royal. After ascending the throne at age 25 due to her father's death in 1952, Elizabeth has become a figure through generations — and is the longest-reigning British monarch, according to The History Press. Elizabeth, born in 1926, even outlived her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Following a tradition in England, Queen Elizabeth has celebrated her various milestone jubilees: Silver in 1977, Golden in 2002, Diamond in 2012, Sapphire in 2017. Now, she is approaching her Platinum Jubilee on February 6, celebrating 70 years on the throne, according to Sky News. It's a pivotal milestone, as she is the first British monarch to reach that status, so celebrations will span until June.

Because of this groundbreaking achievement, Buckingham Palace has announced a unique way for the public to pay tribute to their queen — an elaborate baking competition. Although it might seem a bit extra to some, as the event's co-chair Nicholas Coleridge explained to Vanity Fair, the homage is well-deserved. "It is a remarkable achievement and the Queen continues to have a remarkable reign," Coleridge noted. So how does baking factor into the queen's impressive legacy? Honestly, the idea is perfectly sweet.