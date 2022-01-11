Naya Rivera's Sister Reveals How She Moved Forward After The Star's Tragic Death

After being reported missing for five days during a boating trip with son Josey, "Glee" alum Naya Rivera's body was recovered from California's Lake Piru on July 13, 2020 — a devastating discovery many had hoped wouldn't come to pass. Rivera's initial disappearance confounded the public when then-4-year-old son Josey was found alone in a boat Rivera had rented for the two of them, People reported. Fans and fellow entertainers mourned the untimely death of the 33-year-old Rivera in a year already turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis tweeted the loss was "too much" on Twitter, while Demi Lovato, who played Rivera's girlfriend on Season 5 of "Glee," praised Rivera for playing a "groundbreaking" role that helped inspire "closeted queer girls" and "Latina women all over the world." Rapper Big Sean, with whom Rivera was engaged, shared on Instagram that "everything that ever happened" between him and Rivera made him "wiser and a better person."

But of course, no one was more devastated than Rivera's family — including her little sister, Nickayla Rivera. Now, Nickayla is sharing how she is learning to cope with the tragedy over a year later.