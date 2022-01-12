Lala Kent Shares Completely Unexpected Sentiment About Randall Emmett's Ex-Wife
Reality star turned entrepreneur Lala Kent is letting it all hang out amid her shocking and less than amicable split with film and television producer Randall Emmett.
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Lala got rather candid with host Andy Cohen when she discussed several red flags that were present during the duration of the couple's relationship, including Emmett's constant phone use."This has been going on for quite some time," Kent revealed, alluding to Emmett's rumored infidelity. "Kind of repeated behavior that I had found out about and it's not just one person, it's many," she said. "I believe that it started right after I got sober. And I don't know how I didn't see it." Fortunately, however, Kent claims she did eventually see the light. "The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation.' I got that pit and I got the f*** out. No questions asked. Buh-bye," she famously confessed during a bombshell episode on Amanda Hirsch's podcast, "Not Skinny But Not Fat."
But perhaps even more surprising than the breakup itself is Lala's seemingly newfound love and appreciation for Emmett's ex-wife...
Lala Kent calls Ambyr Childers 'a great woman'
As the old saying goes, keep your friends close and your enemies closer!
On the heels of her brutal breakup from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent now has nothing but lovely things to say about his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. "I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her," Lala dished to "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen (via Us Weekly) about their tumultuous past. "I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy," she added. But that's not all. Along with singing Childers' praises, Lala expressed some regret for the way things initially went down. "I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up," she admitted.
Perhaps the two can get together and hash it out over coffee? Now that would be a made-for-reality TV moment!