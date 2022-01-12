Lala Kent Shares Completely Unexpected Sentiment About Randall Emmett's Ex-Wife

Reality star turned entrepreneur Lala Kent is letting it all hang out amid her shocking and less than amicable split with film and television producer Randall Emmett.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Lala got rather candid with host Andy Cohen when she discussed several red flags that were present during the duration of the couple's relationship, including Emmett's constant phone use."This has been going on for quite some time," Kent revealed, alluding to Emmett's rumored infidelity. "Kind of repeated behavior that I had found out about and it's not just one person, it's many," she said. "I believe that it started right after I got sober. And I don't know how I didn't see it." Fortunately, however, Kent claims she did eventually see the light. "The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation.' I got that pit and I got the f*** out. No questions asked. Buh-bye," she famously confessed during a bombshell episode on Amanda Hirsch's podcast, "Not Skinny But Not Fat."

But perhaps even more surprising than the breakup itself is Lala's seemingly newfound love and appreciation for Emmett's ex-wife...