The Surprising Connection Bob Saget Had To Professional Wrestling

As we know, the late, great Bob Saget rose to prominence through the hit 1990s sitcom "Full House." And who could ever forget the '90s? A decade teeming with culture, society saw the burgeoning of grunge music, the rise of Nickelodeon, and the massive boom period for professional wrestling.

So of course, being the curious cultural provocateur he was, Saget found his appetite insatiable in exploring other walks of life — eventually leading him to the squared circle of professional wrestling. Rising to show business fame at the same time wrestlers like Shawn Michaels and the late Rowdy Roddy Piper were on top of their profession, Saget truly found himself at the epicenter of a cultural explosion. In fact, in the twilight of their careers, Saget and Piper linked up to discuss the parallels between comedy and professional wrestling.

"You know what I found? It's that comedians and pro wrestlers, for some reason, have a camaraderie to them," Piper told Saget in a clip shared to Twitter. "It is the show ... you're a lot more skilled physically than comedians," Saget humorously responded. Noting that "it's all performing," Piper concurred with Saget that wrestlers and comedians can't really plan out what to say, and feeling out an audience is crucial to both professions. Piper was no stranger to comedy himself, portraying the recurring character of "Da' Maniac" on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." But Saget's foray into the professional wrestling world didn't stop there.