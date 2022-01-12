The Surprising Connection Bob Saget Had To Professional Wrestling
As we know, the late, great Bob Saget rose to prominence through the hit 1990s sitcom "Full House." And who could ever forget the '90s? A decade teeming with culture, society saw the burgeoning of grunge music, the rise of Nickelodeon, and the massive boom period for professional wrestling.
So of course, being the curious cultural provocateur he was, Saget found his appetite insatiable in exploring other walks of life — eventually leading him to the squared circle of professional wrestling. Rising to show business fame at the same time wrestlers like Shawn Michaels and the late Rowdy Roddy Piper were on top of their profession, Saget truly found himself at the epicenter of a cultural explosion. In fact, in the twilight of their careers, Saget and Piper linked up to discuss the parallels between comedy and professional wrestling.
"You know what I found? It's that comedians and pro wrestlers, for some reason, have a camaraderie to them," Piper told Saget in a clip shared to Twitter. "It is the show ... you're a lot more skilled physically than comedians," Saget humorously responded. Noting that "it's all performing," Piper concurred with Saget that wrestlers and comedians can't really plan out what to say, and feeling out an audience is crucial to both professions. Piper was no stranger to comedy himself, portraying the recurring character of "Da' Maniac" on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." But Saget's foray into the professional wrestling world didn't stop there.
Bob Saget had a vested interest in independent professional wrestling
It's rather easy for a celebrity, especially one of the late Bob Saget's caliber, to pop up on WWE. We've seen it with the likes of Bad Bunny and Bob Barker — but Saget was different in the fact that he opted to investigate the underbelly of professional wrestling. In fact, the actor did just that on a 2010 episode of "Strange Days with Bob Saget." In the episode, Saget traveled to California to scope out a backyard wrestling promotion and even broke down the history of lucha libre, per TheSportster. Most notably, though, Saget appeared for independent promotion Dragon Gate USA (DGUSA), where he shared the ring with future WWE and AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, before his rise to fame.
After his tragic death, DGUSA founder Gabe Sapolsky paid tribute to Saget on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Sapolsky wrote, "I booked this angle with Bob Saget, Jon Moxley, YAMATO and BxB Hulk thinking it would be a big break for DGUSA. We'd get all these characters over on "Strange Days With Bob Saget." Unfortunately, the show never gained... any traction." In fact, the show "was cut from an hour episode to 30 minutes," but Sapolsky said that Saget shared advice from Rodney Dangerfield.
"'Be like a tank,'" Sapolsky revealed. "I've repeated it many times over the years, especially during my hardest times. Thank you, Bob Saget."