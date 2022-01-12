The Tragic Death Of Ronettes Star Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector was born Veronica Bennett in New York City on August 10, 1943, according to Biography. She grew up in Manhattan and spent her childhood singing and performing. Per The Guardian, Ronnie developed an interest in music after hearing Frankie Lymon on the radio, and aspired to be like him. "His voice pierced me. My grandmother would say: 'Ronnie, you are going to go deaf if you listen any closer to that radio with Frankie on it," she told the outlet. "I loved his voice, his diction, his lyrics."

The Ronettes were created in 1961 and consisted of Ronnie, older sister Estelle Bennett, and her cousin Nedra Talley. In 1963, Ronnie realized her dream of becoming a singer even further after Estelle managed to secure an audition with Phil Spector, who'd eventually become Ronnie's first husband. According to the Associated Press, the Ronettes spent their first few years opening for Phil, before breaking out on their own with hits like, "Be My Baby" and "Baby I Love You."

Ronnie married Phil in 1968, but the two had an abusive relationship, which saw her being locked in her room. Ronnie wrote in her memoir that Phil also cheated her out of her royalties and songs, which led her to sue him. "It was about winning back me. I gave birth to those songs in the studio," Ronnie told The Guardian two years before her death. Ronnie spent her final years living a peaceful life in Connecticut with her friends and family.