The Real Reason Drew Barrymore Had Such A Tough Time On The Scream Set
Drew Barrymore is navigating the world of dating as a single mom. "The Drew Barrymore Show" host appeared on "CBS Mornings" and chatted about the challenges of motherhood and dating. Barrymore has two daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Olive is 9 years old, while Frankie is 7. "CBS Mornings" also aired a clip of Barrymore speaking to "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk. In the emotional video, she tells Berk, "I'm not there yet." The "Charlie's Angels" star confessed, "I have two young girls and, like, I don't want to bring people home ... I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters."
Speaking to the hosts of "CBS Mornings," Barrymore shared, "I've been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honoring purgatory." The actors also admitted that, even while on Zoom dates, she doe not bring up her daughters. Barrymore said, "I don't talk about them because I'm so protective of them that it makes me feel vulnerable to discuss them. I have to know you a little bit better and have some trust in order to even discuss them." She also stated, "I would maybe live with someone again, maybe, but I've had kids and there's no way, I will never, ever, ever, get married again."
Oh, how Barrymore's relationship stressors have changed since she worked on the first "Scream" in 1996.
Drew Barrymore nearly had a 'nervous breakdown'
Drew Barrymore recently invited some of her original "Scream" castmates onto her talk show ahead of the "Scream 5" movie release on January 14. Barrymore even teased a trailer on Twitter of Ghostface calling her while on the set of "The Drew Barrymore Show." Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox reminisced and caught up on each other's lives before Barrymore revealed that she went through some personal drama while filming the movie.
When the actor starred in the original flick in 1996, she was just 21 years old and turned to the "mature, safe person" Courteney Cox in her moment of crisis. "We became so close Courteney," she began (via Hello!). Barrymore continued, "I remember at the poster shoot I was like having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant." She had one burning question for Cox on that particular day, "I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? Like, I'm freaking out! We're supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my god, I just started dating somebody! How do you know?'" Cox laughed and replied, "I was the older one and I was the right person to ask." At the time, Cox was 32 years old.
Barrymore would wait an additional 16 years before welcoming Olive in 2012, and then Frankie in 2014. It's little wonder that she's so protective of them after waiting for them for so long.