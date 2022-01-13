The Real Reason Drew Barrymore Had Such A Tough Time On The Scream Set

Drew Barrymore is navigating the world of dating as a single mom. "The Drew Barrymore Show" host appeared on "CBS Mornings" and chatted about the challenges of motherhood and dating. Barrymore has two daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Olive is 9 years old, while Frankie is 7. "CBS Mornings" also aired a clip of Barrymore speaking to "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk. In the emotional video, she tells Berk, "I'm not there yet." The "Charlie's Angels" star confessed, "I have two young girls and, like, I don't want to bring people home ... I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters."

Speaking to the hosts of "CBS Mornings," Barrymore shared, "I've been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honoring purgatory." The actors also admitted that, even while on Zoom dates, she doe not bring up her daughters. Barrymore said, "I don't talk about them because I'm so protective of them that it makes me feel vulnerable to discuss them. I have to know you a little bit better and have some trust in order to even discuss them." She also stated, "I would maybe live with someone again, maybe, but I've had kids and there's no way, I will never, ever, ever, get married again."

Oh, how Barrymore's relationship stressors have changed since she worked on the first "Scream" in 1996.