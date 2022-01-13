Roseanne Barr's Daughter Reveals New Details About Her Tragic Childhood

"This Will Be Funny Later" reveals Pentland's experience being shuffled in and out of troubled teen facilities throughout the '80s and '90s, a subject she has never discussed openly until now. In her interview with People, Pentland mentions being sent to "reform schools, psychiatric institutions, and a wilderness boot camp." She speaks frankly on the memory, saying, "I was locked up." The "Roseanne" star's daughter breaks down her version of acting out at the time, explaining that bad grades, mouthing off, self-harm, and smoking cigarettes were at the core of her issues. She says simply that she was "just depressed."

Pentland "witnessed or experienced" abuse at "several" of these places, later developing PTSD. Her sister Jessica was also sent to a psychiatric facility for joyriding. Strangely enough, Roseanne Barr spent eight months in a mental institution when she was 16 after sustaining head injuries from a car crash, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pentland tells People of this painful time period that "the worst abuse I feel I suffered was having my free will removed — the lack of freedom."

The author is now a happy wife and mother, sharing unfiltered moments with her five boys on her personal Instagram. She hopes through her story she can raise awareness on troubled teen programs. "I don't think about what I've lost anymore. I think about what other people are losing right now or what they're going to lose if it doesn't change," (via People).