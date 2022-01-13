90 Day Fiance's Kimberly Menzies Announces Heartbreaking News
"90 Day Fiancé" star Kimberly Menzies has heartbreaking news to share. Viewers first met Kimberly on spin-off "Before The 90 Days" Season 5 when Kim travelled to Tanzania to meet her Nigerian boyfriend, Usman Umar, for the first time. Usman, a.k.a. Sojaboy the musician, was featured on "Before The 90 Days" Season 4 with his ex-wife Lisa Hamme, who he called "Baby Lisa." Usman and Lisa had a messy split in May 2020, according to ScreenRant, and he later moved on to a new American flame, Kim.
Fans have accused Usman of using Kim as a sugar mama — claims that were only exacerbated when Kim gifted her boyfriend a laptop and PS5 gaming system upon their first meet up in a "Before The 90 Days" episode. After receiving backlash from viewers, Kim doubled down on her gratitude. "People can think what they want," she told Us Weekly. "I know what kind of woman I am. I know what kind of man Usman is." She added, "I would do it all over again." As Kim and Usman's relationship unfolds on "Before The 90 Days," Kim just revealed a sad update about her personal life.
Kimberly's mother Sally died
"90 Day Fiancé" star Kimberly Menzies announced her mother, Sally, died in an emotional Instagram post on January 11. "My mom passed away last night," Kim captioned a photoset of happy memories with her mom. "No one will ever understand how close her and I were. She was my #1 supporter and my best friend. I will miss you for the rest of my life but I know you will always be with me and in my heart. I love you Mommy." Sally was an integral part of Kim's "Before The 90 Days" journey, as Kim made the difficult decision to place her mother under someone else's care while she travelled to meet her boyfriend Usman Umar, People reports.
Usman mourned her mother in a separate post on his page, writing, "It's hard and difficult to believe that MOMMEY has gone, you are a wonderful and amazing mother to us and we will never forget you."Fellow "90 Day Fiancé" franchise stars offered their condolences to Kim under her post. "Sooooo sorry!" "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" star Kenneth Niedermeier commented. "Our hearts goes out to you." "So sorry for your loss, sending prayers for you and your family," wrote "The Single Life" star Danielle Jbali.