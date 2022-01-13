90 Day Fiance's Kimberly Menzies Announces Heartbreaking News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Kimberly Menzies has heartbreaking news to share. Viewers first met Kimberly on spin-off "Before The 90 Days" Season 5 when Kim travelled to Tanzania to meet her Nigerian boyfriend, Usman Umar, for the first time. Usman, a.k.a. Sojaboy the musician, was featured on "Before The 90 Days" Season 4 with his ex-wife Lisa Hamme, who he called "Baby Lisa." Usman and Lisa had a messy split in May 2020, according to ScreenRant, and he later moved on to a new American flame, Kim.

Fans have accused Usman of using Kim as a sugar mama — claims that were only exacerbated when Kim gifted her boyfriend a laptop and PS5 gaming system upon their first meet up in a "Before The 90 Days" episode. After receiving backlash from viewers, Kim doubled down on her gratitude. "People can think what they want," she told Us Weekly. "I know what kind of woman I am. I know what kind of man Usman is." She added, "I would do it all over again." As Kim and Usman's relationship unfolds on "Before The 90 Days," Kim just revealed a sad update about her personal life.