The Sassy Way David Beckham Just Proved His Relationship With Victoria Is Still Going Strong

Victoria and David Beckham might be married for more than two decades, but their playfulness has not diminished. Victoria proved that their love — and sense of humor — is still going strong with an Instagram Story on January 12 (via the Daily Mail). The Posh Spice captured a photo of a Tupperware with a Post-It noted across the lid. "Enjoy lunch ****hole... Come home happier. Lots of love, you know who," the note read. Victoria added a message below the snap, suggesting she was having a less-than-optimal time before taking off. "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch," Victoria quipped, tagging her husband on the post.

Victoria and David often document their shared life on their Instagram pages. David uploaded videos and photos from New Year's Eve, stating Victoria and their children are "the people I'm most thankful for." Victoria teased David on Christmas Eve by posting a clip that showed him roasting nuts in the fireplace while singing his heart out, unaware of being filmed. "Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!?" she captioned the post.

Victoria attributes the success of her marriage to their special bond. "We're very supportive of each other. He's an incredible dad and a wonderful husband. And we have a lot of fun. We support each other with everything that we do. But it's about having fun and enjoying that person's company," she said on Good Morning America in October 2021.