Group Of Doctors Has Serious Demand For Spotify About Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is one media personality who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to his personal opinions. After all, Rogan has a long list of controversial moments under his belt. He once wrote a blog post where he called fellow comic Carlos Mencia "a weak-minded joke thief," and claimed that he would often take material from other comics and say that they were his own. He's also raised a lot of eyebrows for having InfoWars' Alex Jones on his podcast, and was forced to apologize after telling his viewers — or at least the younger demographic — not to get their vaccinations. "But if you're, like, 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated?' I'll go, 'No,'" he said. "If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this (via Media Matters)."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was even forced to set rebuke Rogan's claims by telling "Today" that his claims were "incorrect." Now, it seems like there are more doctors than just Dr. Fauci who are concerned about Rogan's "false and societally harmful assertions," and they want Spotify — which hosts Rogan's podcast — to do something about it.