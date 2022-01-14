Group Of Doctors Has Serious Demand For Spotify About Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan is one media personality who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to his personal opinions. After all, Rogan has a long list of controversial moments under his belt. He once wrote a blog post where he called fellow comic Carlos Mencia "a weak-minded joke thief," and claimed that he would often take material from other comics and say that they were his own. He's also raised a lot of eyebrows for having InfoWars' Alex Jones on his podcast, and was forced to apologize after telling his viewers — or at least the younger demographic — not to get their vaccinations. "But if you're, like, 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated?' I'll go, 'No,'" he said. "If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this (via Media Matters)."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was even forced to set rebuke Rogan's claims by telling "Today" that his claims were "incorrect." Now, it seems like there are more doctors than just Dr. Fauci who are concerned about Rogan's "false and societally harmful assertions," and they want Spotify — which hosts Rogan's podcast — to do something about it.
Doctors are calling out Joe Rogan's claims
According to Rolling Stone, a group of doctors, scientists, and educators want Spotify to put a lid on Joe Rogan, as they believe that he is spreading misinformation to the estimated 11 million listeners of his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. An open letter signed by 270 healthcare professionals asks Spotify to stop allowing "the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions," allegedly made by Rogan, as he is apparently damaging "public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals." They have even deemed him a "menace to public health."
Rogan himself has not made any comments about the matter yet, but he seems to stand by his claim that not everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine, as he retweeted a follower who cited an Oxford University study and wrote, "@JoeRogan was RIGHT to say that the relative risk of myocarditis among young men is HIGHER (it is DOUBLE) than from covid." Regardless of the accusations of the 270 people who signed the letter, Rogan is obviously standing his ground.