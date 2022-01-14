Football Fans Have Thoughts About Tom Brady's New Fashion Line

It comes as no surprise to hear that many celebrities create their own brands in order to take a step away from their respective careers and venture into the fashion world. With stars like Kanye West, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and the Olsen twins all raking in millions from their clothing lines, more and more celebrities are wanting to get in on that kind of cash flow.

One of the latest celebrities to start their own line — albeit more of a surprising name given that he's not particularly known for his fashion sense off the field — is NFL superstar Tom Brady. Brady announced January 12 via Instagram the launch of his athleisure wear line, aptly named "Brady," that "performs across all of your daily active lives," according to Brady. The line includes t-shirts, sweaters, cotton shorts, track pants, bomber jackets, and more, all ranging from $50 to $295, per the Brady Brand site.

Brady recently talked to Hypebeast on the process behind the brand, and said "It's been a kind of labor of love for four years." While Brady seems excited about his latest business venture, many of his fans on Twitter did not share the same sentiment.