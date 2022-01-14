Maren Morris Gets Candid About How The Pandemic Changed Her

Country princess Maren Morris has left fans waiting three years for a new album. However, they are in luck as the Grammy Award winner will be releasing her long-awaited third studio album very soon (via Pitchfork).

The "My Church" hitmaker kicked off a new era earlier this month with the release of her single "Circles Around This Town." Proving to be popular with listeners, Morris broke the record for most streams for a country song debut by a female musician on Amazon Music, according to MusicRow. In a matter of days, its music video also racked up more than 850,000 views on her official YouTube channel. "I could see the visuals for 'Circles Around This Town' the moment I wrote the song," Morris said to MusicRow, adding, "I've always been so inspired by the industrial, blown-out colors of music videos from the '90s, so Harper Smith and I wanted the aesthetics of this video to reflect that grainy, devil-may-care attitude of all my female heroes from that era: Sheryl, Fiona, Alanis."

On January 13, Morris announced her new album, "Humble Quest," on Instagram. The upcoming project consists of 11 new tracks, including her new single, and will drop on March 25. In her post, Morris also revealed how the pandemic affected her creative process and impacted her personal life.