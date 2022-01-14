Billie Eilish Takes Side In Alleged Benny Blanco Charlie Puth Feud

Producer Benny Blanco and singer Charlie Puth allegedly have an ongoing feud. Like Puth, Blanco — who is known for his huge collaborations with Selena Gomez and Halsey — is very active on TikTok. As of this writing, the "I Can't Get Enough" hitmaker has 4.1 million followers on the app and has achieved more than 136 million likes from his videos.

Several of Blanco's videos recently have suggested that he isn't a fan of Puth. In October 2021, Blanco reacted on TikTok to one of Puth's videos of him on the phone to someone called Jeff who was asking where his new song "Lightswitch" was. Blanco insisted Jeff was his cousin and that Puth was pretending it was someone at his label, Atlantic, begging him to release the song. He ended the video by calling Puth a "f**king loser."

Blanco has continued to mimic Puth throughout the past few months, so Puth reacted to the taunts with his own TikTok video. The following month, the "Attention" hitmaker expressed that "these videos were really funny at first. I don't exactly know why you've been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings." He continues: "I used to look up to you, and I don't know where all of this is coming from." Instead of calling it a day, Blanco dragged Puth once again. That's when Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish got involved.