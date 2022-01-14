Meryl Streep's Go-To TV Show When She's Stressed Out Is Completely Unexpected
Actor Meryl Streep has been in Hollywood for decades, an A-list household name through roles such as "Mamma Mia!" and "The Devil Wears Prada." However, since she has returned for a starring role in Netflix's recent climate-oriented film "Don't Look Up," Streep has felt out of place alongside younger costars, including Jennifer Lawrence.
Lawrence revealed during an appearance on the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in December 2021 that she had been calling Streep a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), and the celebrated star had missed the memo on what it actually meant. "Meryl kind of said, 'That's right, just tell the old goat where to go.' I was like, 'Meryl... you know GOAT means greatest of all time, right?" she recalled. "We haven't just been calling you goat this whole time!"
Although she wasn't up on the latest lingo, Streep doesn't seem to be completely counted out of the present-day culture. Now, she has shared her guilty pleasure television show that helps her cope with stress — and her answer has surprised many fans.
Meryl Streep loves Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
During a January 14 interview with People for Netflix's "Don't Look Up," actor Meryl Streep opened up about which show helps her relax the most: None other than "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She admitted to the outlet it's a great distraction, explaining, "It's life. It's right now. It's happening right now. And what do I do? I go in and watch [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills. I do that." She added, "I'm reading about the climate, and it does feel overwhelming."
Of course, Streep's surprising revelation made an impression on fans. "THE Meryl Streep said she watches The Real Housewives!!!" one fan tweeted. "I knew I was living my life right." Someone else joked, "I feel so validated that Meryl Streep watches the real housewives."
However, Streep's affinity for "Housewives" might not be so out of the blue when you consider she can relate to the feeling of being misunderstood later in life, which is a running theme across the franchises. She explained to NPR in 2012, "I remember when I turned 40, I was offered, within one year, three different witch roles. To play three different witches in three different contexts. It was almost like the world was saying or the studios were saying, 'We don't know what to do with you.'" But similarly to many women on the show, Streep has undoubtedly found her place in the world.