Meryl Streep's Go-To TV Show When She's Stressed Out Is Completely Unexpected

Actor Meryl Streep has been in Hollywood for decades, an A-list household name through roles such as "Mamma Mia!" and "The Devil Wears Prada." However, since she has returned for a starring role in Netflix's recent climate-oriented film "Don't Look Up," Streep has felt out of place alongside younger costars, including Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence revealed during an appearance on the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in December 2021 that she had been calling Streep a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), and the celebrated star had missed the memo on what it actually meant. "Meryl kind of said, 'That's right, just tell the old goat where to go.' I was like, 'Meryl... you know GOAT means greatest of all time, right?" she recalled. "We haven't just been calling you goat this whole time!"

Although she wasn't up on the latest lingo, Streep doesn't seem to be completely counted out of the present-day culture. Now, she has shared her guilty pleasure television show that helps her cope with stress — and her answer has surprised many fans.