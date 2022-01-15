Celine Dion Shares Emotional Tribute On The Anniversary Of Her Late Husband's Death

The legendary Céline Dion has been blessed with a powerhouse voice and an incredible career to match. Rising to fame in the 1990s, the Canadian star has won five Grammys, topped Billboard's Top 10 list 21 times, sold 250 million albums, and played over 1,000 shows in Las Vegas, per ABC News. In fact, Billboard dubbed Dion as the "Queen of Adult Contemporary" for topping the chart more than any other female artist with 11 singles. With a career as illustrious as Dion's, it's hard to imagine how many tragic struggles she's gone through in her personal life.

One such tragedy she continues to talk about publicly is the death of her husband and longtime manager Rene Angelil. The pair met when she was just 12 years old when submitted a demo tape and he signed her. They were married in 1994 and share three children together, René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy. Sadly, Angelil died in 2016 from throat cancer, per People. In her first emotional performance after his death, she tearfully told the audience, "He's always been on stage with me. And nothing will ever change that" (via People).

Now, six years after his death, Dion posted a sweet tribute to her late husband on Instagram as she does every year on the sorrowful anniversary. (Prepare for the tears to flow.)