Celine Dion Shares Emotional Tribute On The Anniversary Of Her Late Husband's Death
The legendary Céline Dion has been blessed with a powerhouse voice and an incredible career to match. Rising to fame in the 1990s, the Canadian star has won five Grammys, topped Billboard's Top 10 list 21 times, sold 250 million albums, and played over 1,000 shows in Las Vegas, per ABC News. In fact, Billboard dubbed Dion as the "Queen of Adult Contemporary" for topping the chart more than any other female artist with 11 singles. With a career as illustrious as Dion's, it's hard to imagine how many tragic struggles she's gone through in her personal life.
One such tragedy she continues to talk about publicly is the death of her husband and longtime manager Rene Angelil. The pair met when she was just 12 years old when submitted a demo tape and he signed her. They were married in 1994 and share three children together, René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy. Sadly, Angelil died in 2016 from throat cancer, per People. In her first emotional performance after his death, she tearfully told the audience, "He's always been on stage with me. And nothing will ever change that" (via People).
Now, six years after his death, Dion posted a sweet tribute to her late husband on Instagram as she does every year on the sorrowful anniversary. (Prepare for the tears to flow.)
Céline Dion posted a touching black and white photo of her late husband
If you take a scroll through Céline Dion's Instagram page, there are countless throwback photos and glamorous selfies from her long-lasting career. But every year since the death of her husband Rene Angelil, she has dedicated a post to his memory.
For 2022's Instagram tribute, she wrote under the sweet black and write photo of Angelil, "I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there... I miss you – Céline xx..." (Don't mind us if we run and grab our tissues.)
But just like her famous song, Dion's heart will go on. She told Entertainment Tonight that, although she will "never find another love like Rene again," she's not completely closed off to the idea of dating again. "Am I going to have a partner in my life? We'll stay tuned and if I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it," she said. "It's a chapter that's closed, but it's not something that's dead."