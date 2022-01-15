Ginnifer Goodwin Reveals The Serious Decision She Considered For Friend In Need Of Sperm Donor

"Once Upon a Time" star Ginnifer Goodwin wanted to play the role of fairy godmother for a close friend, but her pal was in need of genetic material, not a pretty dress and pumpkin coach.

Goodwin and her husband, "Manifest" actor Josh Dallas, have often spoken about all the joy their kids have brought them after they got their real-life happy ending. The couple met on the set of "Once Upon a Time" and fell in love, just like their storybook characters, Snow White and Prince Charming. Goodwin was eight months into her first pregnancy when they got married in April 2014 and her baby bump had her pulling a double-Cinderella. "I was literally barefoot and pregnant at our wedding," she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via The Hollywood Reporter), explaining that she feared she would be too unsteady in high heels.

Goodwin and Dallas' first son, Oliver, was born in 2014, and the couple welcomed his brother, Hugo, two years later, per E! News. But even before Hugo arrived, Goodwin was ready for a much bigger brood. "We'll have as many as the universe will grant us," she told E! News In 2015. And years later, she was willing to go to great lengths to help a single friend make her own baby dreams come true.