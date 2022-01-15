Vanna White Gifted One Of Her Celebrity Admirers With Huge Surprise

In an interview with Drew Barrymore on her namesake show, Jack Quaid — son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan — named Vanna White as his childhood crush. "I kind of barely remember this but apparently, my very first celebrity crush was Vanna White from 'Wheel of Fortune,'" Quaid said. "Apparently, like, any time 'Wheel of Fortune' was on in our house, I would come sprinting into the room and go up to the TV."

Quaid went on to say that he was so obsessed with White that his first words were actually her name. "I was so enamored with her for some reason back then. I mean, she's amazing, of course. But yeah, that was my first," he added, while Barrymore chuckled.Unbeknownst to Quaid though, Barrymore actually had White surprise him with a pre-recorded message during the segment.

"Hey, Jack. It's Vanna! I heard about your childhood crush and quite honestly, I am flattered," White said. "Even though we haven't met, maybe we could meet one day just to say hello." She ended the video by blowing a kiss towards him, to which Quaid said, "Thank you! You made dreams come true today."

However, Quaid isn't the only celebrity who had a crush on White. Jared Leto did as well, admitting his crush on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in November 2021. The feeling was mutual, with White telling the "Roz And Mocha Show" (via ET Canada), "I admire him so much. He's so talented."