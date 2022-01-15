Vanna White Gifted One Of Her Celebrity Admirers With Huge Surprise
Like her fellow co-host Pat Sajak, Vanna White is ubiquitous for being the face of "Wheel of Fortune." White joined the famed game show as a hostess in 1982 and is responsible for flipping the letters on the big puzzle board, per Biography. White joined the show after previous co-host Susan Stafford quit because she didn't see a future flipping letters on television. "I mean, for seven years I stood there and turned letters," Stafford told the Chicago Tribune in 1987. "I had to ask myself if that was any way for a grown woman to live her life." For White, however, she turned it into a career.
White replaced Stafford shortly after and has undergone a remarkable transition over the years, with many fans and fellow celebrities praising her for her youthfulness. White's brown eyes, blond hair, and tall stature also caused many viewers to crush on her. Recently, White gifted one of her celebrity admirers with a huge surprise, and their interaction is having people talking.
Vanna White is 'flattered' she was Jack Quaid's first crush
In an interview with Drew Barrymore on her namesake show, Jack Quaid — son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan — named Vanna White as his childhood crush. "I kind of barely remember this but apparently, my very first celebrity crush was Vanna White from 'Wheel of Fortune,'" Quaid said. "Apparently, like, any time 'Wheel of Fortune' was on in our house, I would come sprinting into the room and go up to the TV."
Quaid went on to say that he was so obsessed with White that his first words were actually her name. "I was so enamored with her for some reason back then. I mean, she's amazing, of course. But yeah, that was my first," he added, while Barrymore chuckled.Unbeknownst to Quaid though, Barrymore actually had White surprise him with a pre-recorded message during the segment.
"Hey, Jack. It's Vanna! I heard about your childhood crush and quite honestly, I am flattered," White said. "Even though we haven't met, maybe we could meet one day just to say hello." She ended the video by blowing a kiss towards him, to which Quaid said, "Thank you! You made dreams come true today."
However, Quaid isn't the only celebrity who had a crush on White. Jared Leto did as well, admitting his crush on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in November 2021. The feeling was mutual, with White telling the "Roz And Mocha Show" (via ET Canada), "I admire him so much. He's so talented."