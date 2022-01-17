30% Of People Miss This Today Show Anchor The Most

The "Today" show has seen plenty of co-anchors come and go over the years — along with headline-grabbing antics and, of course, controversy and scandals.

As viewers remember, one of the biggest scandals was when Matt Lauer was let go from the show due to "inappropriate sexual behavior" — a significant moment in the #MeToo movement. But Lauer wasn't the only co-anchor to have made headlines for the wrong reasons: Katie Couric has gotten plenty of criticism for throwing a lot of her old colleagues under the bus in her book, "Going There." The person who was hurt the most by Couric's words was perhaps NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield, who worked at NBC the same time the "Today" co-anchor did. Banfield told the New York Post, "Her words have really hit me hard. She was my North Star. I always looked at her as one of the most brave presenters ... She was the best morning show host ever. I'm just gobsmacked."

With all of this controversy surrounding the "Today" show's past anchors, you might be surprised to know that 30% of people surveyed in Nicki Swift's latest poll still miss this "Today" show host the most.