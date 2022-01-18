The Joss Whedon Gal Gadot Controversy Gets Messier And Messier

Uh oh! It looks like American filmmaker Joss Whedon and Israeli actor Gal Gadot are at it again!

The story goes that trouble first started brewing between the colleagues on the set of "Justice League" in 2017. "I had my own experience with [Whedon], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it," Gadot told the Los Angeles Times in 2020 when asked about fellow actor Ray Fisher's allegations that he had been subjected to "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable," behavior by Whedon. In May 2021, however, Gadot further elaborated on her professional differences with Whedon during an interview with Israeli news outlet N12. "He threatened my career and said that if I do something, he will make sure my career is miserable and I took care of it on the spot," she revealed. "Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened," she later recalled to ELLE about the incident in October 2021. "Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have...you're dizzy because you can't believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it's not okay," she declared.

Alas, it doesn't look like Whedon was willing to let Gadot have the last word...