The Joss Whedon Gal Gadot Controversy Gets Messier And Messier
Uh oh! It looks like American filmmaker Joss Whedon and Israeli actor Gal Gadot are at it again!
The story goes that trouble first started brewing between the colleagues on the set of "Justice League" in 2017. "I had my own experience with [Whedon], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it," Gadot told the Los Angeles Times in 2020 when asked about fellow actor Ray Fisher's allegations that he had been subjected to "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable," behavior by Whedon. In May 2021, however, Gadot further elaborated on her professional differences with Whedon during an interview with Israeli news outlet N12. "He threatened my career and said that if I do something, he will make sure my career is miserable and I took care of it on the spot," she revealed. "Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened," she later recalled to ELLE about the incident in October 2021. "Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have...you're dizzy because you can't believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it's not okay," she declared.
Alas, it doesn't look like Whedon was willing to let Gadot have the last word...
Joss Whedon denies threatening Gal Gadot
In the words of reality star Nene Leakes, "So nasty and so rude."
In the latest installment of Joss Whedon versus Gal Gadot, Whedon vehemently denied Gadot's claims that he threatened her. "I don't threaten people. Who does that?" he wondered out loud during an interview with New York Magazine. "English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech," he reasoned, all while insulting her understanding of the English language in the process. According to Whedon, the incident in question was due to Gadot requesting a scene be cut in the 2017 superhero film "Justice League." Instead of threatening her, Whedon maintained that he joked that the only way the scene would be cut is to tie him to a railroad and do it over his own dead body. "Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track," he said.
Still, Gadot was adamant that she remembered the incident correctly. "I understood perfectly," she responded in a statement to the magazine. We think it's pretty safe to say these two probably won't be hashing it out over a cup of coffee anytime soon...