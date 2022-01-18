Rupert Grint Opens Up About His Relationship With J.K. Rowling Today

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and the rest of the "Harry Potter" gang (along with millions of fans around the world) grew up immersed in the world and characters created by J.K. Rowling. The British author defined a generation with her seven books about the journey of three young wizards as they learned to use their virtues to fight the evil forces of the world, including prejudice. In fact, a 2015 study concluded that "Harry Potter" readers demonstrated less prejudice against minority groups, including immigrants, refugees, and LGBTQ people, when compared to students who hadn't read the books, as Psychology Today reported.

However, the same author who introduced us to the brave Harry Potter, brilliant Hermione Granger, and loyal Ron Wesley has increasingly come under fire for expressing views that many fans consider to go against the values instilled in the books. Rowling has been accused of transphobia for many years, as them. noted in 2018, but she made global headlines in 2020 when she went on a Twitter rant against the term "people who menstruate." Rowling tweeted in response to a Devex article that used the term, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling then justified her stance by revealing she was a sexual assault survivor, drawing even more criticism for seemingly likening transgender people to criminals, according to Reuters.

Rowling's statements against trans people have affected Grint's relationship with her in recent years, making it more "tricky."