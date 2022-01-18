The Tragic Death Of Rapper Sad Frosty

Texas rapper Sad Frosty has died at the age of 24, according to The Sun. His death on January 14 was confirmed by an Instagram post to his personal page along with the caption, "Long Live Sad Frosty."

The Houston-bred artist released his breakout single, "ADHD Freestyle," in 2018, and followed it up with his debut album "Playground" in 2019. His collaboration with DC The Don for the track "Beavis & Butt-Head" was a success with fans, the whimsical and nostalgic music video gaining over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

With the many tragic deaths of rappers in 2021, the unfortunate news of Frosty is devastating fans of his music, art, and social media presence. He regularly posted humorous content to TikTok, occasionally promoting new singles, per Distractify, his last being "Dopamine Freestyle." Watching Frosty's music videos, it is clear he had a colorful grunge aesthetic, adding humor in the form of squirt guns, a dapper rabbit costume, and a love of "new kicks." His death now adds to the mystery of his character.