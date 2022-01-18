The Tragic Death Of Rapper Sad Frosty
Texas rapper Sad Frosty has died at the age of 24, according to The Sun. His death on January 14 was confirmed by an Instagram post to his personal page along with the caption, "Long Live Sad Frosty."
The Houston-bred artist released his breakout single, "ADHD Freestyle," in 2018, and followed it up with his debut album "Playground" in 2019. His collaboration with DC The Don for the track "Beavis & Butt-Head" was a success with fans, the whimsical and nostalgic music video gaining over 1.5 million views on YouTube.
With the many tragic deaths of rappers in 2021, the unfortunate news of Frosty is devastating fans of his music, art, and social media presence. He regularly posted humorous content to TikTok, occasionally promoting new singles, per Distractify, his last being "Dopamine Freestyle." Watching Frosty's music videos, it is clear he had a colorful grunge aesthetic, adding humor in the form of squirt guns, a dapper rabbit costume, and a love of "new kicks." His death now adds to the mystery of his character.
Sad Frosty is quite a mystery
Sad Frosty's Instagram has over 240,000 followers and only two posts. The first shows him with rapper Chief Keef in the summer of 2021 during a collaborative shoot. The second begins with a solo photo from the same shoot in overgrown flowers, a snap of him performing for an audience, and another of him in a bathtub with sneakers, showing off the letters ADHD tattooed on his knuckles.
The cause of his death is currently unknown, according to the New York Post. Details of the artist's life beyond the music he released is also very scarce. The rapper's social media is being flooded by mournful messages, many offering "RIP" and noting the absolute shock from the news of his death. Several fans are marking him a "legend." One commenter shared, "rip i love you man you had so much support from everyone." His unique style and aesthetic paired with the mystery of who he was and the potential he was growing into surely leaves a heavy blow for underground music.