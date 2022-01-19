The Tragic Death Of Vogue's Former Editor-At-Large And Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley
The fashion world has just lost an influential figure. André Leon Talley, the former creative director of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. The cause of his death is still unknown, but per TMZ, which first reported the news, Talley died in a hospital in White Plains, New York, after battling a yet to be determined illness.
"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York. Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible," a statement posted on his official Instagram page read. "Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers."
Talley was a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. When news of his death made rounds, it didn't take long until his peers and fans offered their respective tributes.
André Leon Talley will be remembered for being a visionary
To say that André Leon Talley revolutionized the fashion industry would be an understatement. He helped set trends and was never afraid to think beyond conventional standards, as evident in his own sartorial choices, which included flashy prints, flowing robes, and kaftans. Women's Wear Daily notes that throughout his decades-long career, Talley helped tackle prevalent issues in the fashion industry, including ageism, racism, and weight discrimination.
"Good bye darling André... No one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did... No one was more soulful and grander than you were," Diane von Furstenberg said on Instagram. "The world will be less joyful now. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years... I love you soooo much." Tyra Banks, whose show "ANTM" had Talley as a judge, also offered her tribute. "I had never experienced such a prolific person serving up a rare mix of fashion 'fabulousness' and real down-home southern comfort love," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher – a genius historian."
Talley once said that he wanted to be recognized as someone who made a massive impact on people, especially the youth — and that he did. "I'd like to be remembered as someone who made a difference in the lives of young people," he told Time Out in 2009. "That I nurtured someone and taught them to pursue their dreams and their careers, to leave a legacy."