The Tragic Death Of Vogue's Former Editor-At-Large And Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley

The fashion world has just lost an influential figure. André Leon Talley, the former creative director of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. The cause of his death is still unknown, but per TMZ, which first reported the news, Talley died in a hospital in White Plains, New York, after battling a yet to be determined illness.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York. Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible," a statement posted on his official Instagram page read. "Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers."

Talley was a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. When news of his death made rounds, it didn't take long until his peers and fans offered their respective tributes.