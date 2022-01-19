The Tragic Death Of Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died at age 37, according to French news agency AFP, per Deadline. Ulliel was well-known for his roles in French films "Summer Things" and "Strayed," as well as being the male face of the Bleu de Chanel ad campaign.

Ulliel gained international acclaim when he portrayed the iconic character Hannibal Lector in the 2007 film "Hannibal Rising." "I was very anxious in the beginning," Ulliel said of making the switch to a blockbuster English film, per The Tufts Daily. "Working in another language requires lots of preparation," he said. "I studied English in a bilingual school, so I can speak English quite well, and can understand everything, but [I] still had to do a lot of work on my accent for this film." As his career grew, Ulliel revealed in an interview with Crash he hoped to get behind the camera more. "I gradually began to take more interest in the cinema, to ask myself questions, and in the end, I felt I wanted to carry on with it, but what I really wanted was to get behind the camera and make my own films — to really be in films," he explained.

Before his death, Ulliel completed work for the upcoming Marvel series "Moon Knight." Ulliel will posthumously star as Anton Mogart, the Midnight Man, alongside famed actors Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in the project, according to Independent. The actor's tragic death cuts short his growing career.