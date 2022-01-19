Joseph Baena Gets Candid About The Early Difficulties Of Bonding With His Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena is famously known as Arnold Schwarzenegger's son — from the affair the actor had with his former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, while still married to Maria Shriver. After Shriver found out about Schwarzenegger's infidelity, she divorced the former governor of California. Schwarzenegger admitted to the affair in a statement published by the Los Angeles Times in 2014. He stated that he told his ex-wife about the "event" more than 10 years after the fact and added that he took "full responsibility for the hurt" he caused to his family and friends. While Schwarzenegger did not have a relationship with Joseph in the beginning, he did provide financially for his son over the years.

In 2011, Mildred sat down with Hello! Magazine to explain how Shriver found out about the affair. The housekeeper revealed that Shriver grew suspicious as Joseph aged and began to look more like his father. Eventually, Shriver asked Mildred if Joseph was Schwarzenegger's son — and she told her the truth. Eventually, Mildred told Joseph who his father really was as well, to which the boy responded, "Cool!" Ever since then, Joseph and his father have been involved in one another's lives.

While it wasn't the easiest start to their father-son relationship, the two are now super close and spend a lot of time together while frequently posting photos of one another on Instagram. On January 18, Joseph delved deeper into the beginning phase of their relationship in an appearance on the podcast, "Unwaxed."