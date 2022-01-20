Twilight Director Confirms What We Suspected About Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart's On-Set Connection

The "Twilight" saga, originally written by Stephanie Meyer and later turned into a blockbuster franchise, captured the hearts and minds of millions of fans around the world at the time of its release. The love story between vampire Edward Cullen and mere mortal Bella Swan became an irresistible fantasy for many teenagers who read the books and saw the films. Despite the huge cult following it created, the series has also attracted plenty of criticism over the years, as per The Atlantic. Critics have pointed out problematic dynamics between Edward and Bella, including the former's over-controlling and borderline abusive behavior and the latter's lack of agency. There's also the issue of racial prejudice that underlies many aspects of their world, including the emphasis on the vampires' perfect, white skin and how it's seen as beautiful and idyllic.

One of the most attractive qualities of the "Twilight" saga is the love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob Black, one of the Quileute werewolves. Just like in any television show or film, the crucial part of portraying a romantic connection is making sure that the actors behind the characters have chemistry, as well. In an episode of "The Big Hit Show" podcast, posted on January 19, host Alex Pappademas revealed that it was not the easiest task to cast the male characters who would star opposite Kristen Stewart — especially for the part of Edward. Director Catherine Hardwicke chimed in to share why Robert Pattinson eventually landed the role.