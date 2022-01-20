Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Gives Update On Daughter After Delivering Her Extremely Early

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae, who is now a first-time mom! The country singer and her husband Josh Kerr announced they were pregnant in November 2021, revealing on Instagram that her due date was this spring. "baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love. swipe to find out what we're having!" Dye captioned a carousel of her and Kerr cradling her baby bump. The couple then shared the baby's sex in the third photo, which showed them biting into slices of pink cake with a "GIRL" banner in focus.

However, Dye's pregnancy did not go smoothly as planned. A few weeks after their announcement, Dye shared that she was admitted into hospital and put on bed rest after a routine check-up. "Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital," Dye and Kerr wrote in a joint post on Instagram on January 12 (via People). "T went in for a routine check up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since."

They continued, "Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world. This hasn't been easy but we're leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers." Now, a week after they updated fans, Dye has revealed she and Kerr have welcomed their first child through an extremely early delivery.