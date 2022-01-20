Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Gives Update On Daughter After Delivering Her Extremely Early
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae, who is now a first-time mom! The country singer and her husband Josh Kerr announced they were pregnant in November 2021, revealing on Instagram that her due date was this spring. "baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love. swipe to find out what we're having!" Dye captioned a carousel of her and Kerr cradling her baby bump. The couple then shared the baby's sex in the third photo, which showed them biting into slices of pink cake with a "GIRL" banner in focus.
However, Dye's pregnancy did not go smoothly as planned. A few weeks after their announcement, Dye shared that she was admitted into hospital and put on bed rest after a routine check-up. "Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital," Dye and Kerr wrote in a joint post on Instagram on January 12 (via People). "T went in for a routine check up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since."
They continued, "Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world. This hasn't been easy but we're leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers." Now, a week after they updated fans, Dye has revealed she and Kerr have welcomed their first child through an extremely early delivery.
Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr welcome a 'strong' baby girl
On January 20, Taylor Dye and husband Josh Kerr announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram. "Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she's beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of," the couple wrote alongside pictures of them in the hospital. "She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy."
According to the photos posted by Dye and Kerr, Leighton was born three days earlier at 2:42 p.m., weighing 2 lbs., 5 oz. "We already can't wait for the day we get to finally take her home," the couple added. Dye and Kerr could be seen marveling at their baby girl and touching her tiny feet and hands in the photos. Family and fans flooded Dye and Kerr's Instagram post with congratulations. Older brother Mason Dye wrote, "the queen," whereas country band Temecula Road wrote, "Oh my goodness congratulations love y'all."
The news of their daughter's birth comes a little less than two years after Dye and Kerr got married in a regal wedding ceremony, according to People. The two often post about their love on Instagram and will undoubtedly continue to share their struggles and highlights of being new parents moving forward.