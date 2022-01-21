90 Day Fiance's Jovi Dufren Opens Up About Expanding His Family

When Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya hit the screens of "90 Day Fiance" during Season 8 of the original show, fans were instantly intrigued, per Screen Rant. From the start, the couple had issues with a slight language barrier and Jovi's obvious admiration for strippers, however, the birth of their daughter Mylah seemingly changed things a bit.

The couple introduced their little girl to the world and now regularly post pictures and videos to their Instagram accounts. Seven months after her birth, Jovi opened up about his daughter's personality. "She's definitely got her mom's personality 100 percent," he told Us Weekly in April 2021. "She's cranky. When she doesn't like something, she's going to let you know about it."

The pair, who's come to be one of the most notable in the "90 Day Fiance" franchise, get lots of questions from fans about their plans for the future. And of course, one of the most frequently asked questions is about whether or not they plan to have more babies. Jovi had a thing or two to say about their plans for more children and other endeavors they're working on.