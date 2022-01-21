90 Day Fiance's Jovi Dufren Opens Up About Expanding His Family
When Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya hit the screens of "90 Day Fiance" during Season 8 of the original show, fans were instantly intrigued, per Screen Rant. From the start, the couple had issues with a slight language barrier and Jovi's obvious admiration for strippers, however, the birth of their daughter Mylah seemingly changed things a bit.
The couple introduced their little girl to the world and now regularly post pictures and videos to their Instagram accounts. Seven months after her birth, Jovi opened up about his daughter's personality. "She's definitely got her mom's personality 100 percent," he told Us Weekly in April 2021. "She's cranky. When she doesn't like something, she's going to let you know about it."
The pair, who's come to be one of the most notable in the "90 Day Fiance" franchise, get lots of questions from fans about their plans for the future. And of course, one of the most frequently asked questions is about whether or not they plan to have more babies. Jovi had a thing or two to say about their plans for more children and other endeavors they're working on.
Jovi answers fans about plans for baby #2
In a recent screenshot, captured from Jovi Dufren's Instagram Stories, the reality star, who became famous for his partying on Season 8 of "90 Day Fiance," opened up about what the future may look like with wife, Yara Zaya. "Of course," the dad-of-one answered a fan, who asked if they planned to have more babies. "Just waiting to figure out where we are living and to find a nanny."
So, it looks like both Jovi and Yara are on board for expanding their family once they get some of the basics figured out. As for Jovi, who operates an ROV to make a living, he and Yara are working on a side business. According to Screen Rant, the couple is trying to build a dating app to bring international couples together more easily. According to the outlet, Jovi explained, "Since there's not much out there. So we decided to come up with a solution."
If 2020 and 2021 were difficult due to COVID-19, it looks like Jovi and Yara are making the best of 2022 and have lots of plans for this new year.