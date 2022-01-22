New Disturbing Claims Emerge In Vanessa Bryant's Lawsuit Over Kobe Crash Photos

A month before her lawsuit is scheduled to go on trial, lawyers for Vanessa Bryant allege photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, their daughter, and several others were shared widely amongst more than a dozen police officers and firefighters, reports CBS Los Angeles.

In new documents filed on January 20, Vanessa's attorney, Luis Li, wrote that pre-trial evidence "has shown that the close-up photos of Gianna and Kobe's remains were passed around on at least twenty-eight Sheriff's Department devices and by at least a dozen firefighters, and shown off in bars and at an awards gala." Li also alleged that Los Angeles Country "engaged in a cover up destroying the direct forensic evidence of their misconduct and requiring extensive circumstantial evidence to establish the full extent of that misconduct" (via CNN).

The county previously argued that the allegations were false, saying that Vanessa never saw photos of her husband and daughter, nor were they disseminated publicly, per the Los Angeles Times. However, Vanessa's attorneys maintain that they have a witness who can testify to the county's practices of taking pictures of the deceased, according to CBS News. Vanessa, along with 40 other witnesses, are set to take the stand on February 22 and the trial is expected to last about 15 days (per USA Today).