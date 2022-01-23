Rupert Grint Breaks His Almost Year-Long Instagram Hiatus With Rare Photo Of Daughter

Nothing makes the "Harry Potter" generation feel old like remembering that the first book came out some 25 years ago, while the first film was released 20 years ago. That also means that the cute faces that portrayed Harry, Hermione, and Ron are now all grown up and having kids of their own. Well, at least Ron, or Rupert Grint, is. Grint and longtime partner Georgia Groome welcomed their first child, Wednesday, in May 2020, People reported.

Grint had no social media then, so his fans knew little about his baby girl. They believed that may change on November 10 of that year, when he finally decided to join Instagram. And yes, Grint's first-ever post was about his daughter. "Hey Instagram.... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he captioned the post. Grint racked up more than 1 million followers within hours, breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest account to reach that milestone.

The photo showed Grint sitting on a yellow chair with Wednesday lying face-down on his chest wearing a hot-pink sweater. That way, Grint kept the girl's face away from the camera. At that time, it was hard to tell whether Grint had deliberately protected Wednesday's face or if that just happened to be how she was sleeping. More than a year later, Grint gave us another glimpse of Wednesday — and it seems to confirm what we thought about his concern for her privacy.