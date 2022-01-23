Rupert Grint Breaks His Almost Year-Long Instagram Hiatus With Rare Photo Of Daughter
Nothing makes the "Harry Potter" generation feel old like remembering that the first book came out some 25 years ago, while the first film was released 20 years ago. That also means that the cute faces that portrayed Harry, Hermione, and Ron are now all grown up and having kids of their own. Well, at least Ron, or Rupert Grint, is. Grint and longtime partner Georgia Groome welcomed their first child, Wednesday, in May 2020, People reported.
Grint had no social media then, so his fans knew little about his baby girl. They believed that may change on November 10 of that year, when he finally decided to join Instagram. And yes, Grint's first-ever post was about his daughter. "Hey Instagram.... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he captioned the post. Grint racked up more than 1 million followers within hours, breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest account to reach that milestone.
The photo showed Grint sitting on a yellow chair with Wednesday lying face-down on his chest wearing a hot-pink sweater. That way, Grint kept the girl's face away from the camera. At that time, it was hard to tell whether Grint had deliberately protected Wednesday's face or if that just happened to be how she was sleeping. More than a year later, Grint gave us another glimpse of Wednesday — and it seems to confirm what we thought about his concern for her privacy.
Rupert Grint's daughter paid him a visit on the Servant set
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome's daughter Wednesday is no redhead, after all. On January 21, the "Harry Potter" alum took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of his toddler on the set of the Apple TV+ series "Servant" to urge his fans to tune in for its third season, set to debut on the same day, according to IndieWire. Wednesday, clad in a white shirt and baby jeans, sat in a director's chair with the show's name and a dagger printed on the back.
The photo was seemingly taken on-set and shows off Wednesday's bright, blonde hair, unlike her famous redhead father and brunette mother. Her hair was pulled into a tiny ponytail, complete with a pink bow. Once again, Wednesday was captured from the back, obscuring her face. While this is only the second photo Grint has posted of Wednesday, it suggests that he prefers to protect his daughter's privacy on social media.
Becoming a dad has changed Grint not just personally, but also professionally, he told ComicBook in January 2021. When he welcomed his daughter, Grint was shooting the second season of "Servant," a horror series about a couple whose dead child resurrects under strange circumstances. Joking "Servant" is "the worst show" to work on as a new parent, Grint noted that having Wednesday helped him get "into the head space of Dorothy and the grief, what it means to lose a child," he said.