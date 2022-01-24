Inside Matilda Ledger's Life Today
Celebrity offspring Matilda Ledger was only two years old when her father, famous Australian actor Heath Ledger, tragically died of an accidental prescription-drug overdose in 2008, per The Guardian.
Since then, however, Matilda's mother, actor Michelle Williams, has made it a priority for the young teen to live a normal life while strategically cocooning her in Brooklyn, miles away from the glow of Tinseltown. "If you feel like people are watching you, it's impossible to have an authentic experience of being alive," Williams told Elle in December 2016 about the challenges she faces says while raising Matilda and ensuring her right to privacy. "There's a performative aspect and a guardedness, and that's just death. I don't know how to live like that, and I don't know how to give a life to my child like that," she declared.
Alas, it appears Matilda is ready to carve out a life for herself, one that could possibly include a trip down memory lane...
Matilda Ledger may be ready to visit Heath Ledger's native country
Rumor has it that Matilda Ledger is ready to embark on a journey to learn more about her Australian roots!
In 2013, Heath Ledger's father, Kim Ledger, told US Weekly that Matilda remained in constant contact with their family through the use of FaceTime — especially her twin cousins. "The kids Skype backwards and forwards and they play act on there," he revealed. "The twins Skype her all the time."
But it appears, Matilda might not have to settle for FaceTime playdates much longer. During an exclusive interview with Woman's Day, an insider claimed that Matilda is gearing up for a trip to Perth to see her family in person. "Michelle is extremely protective of Matilda and has tried so hard to shelter her from public life, but she has accepted Matilda's wishes," the source alleged. It's reported that Matilda is most looking forward to summering at her late father's favorite place, Cottesloe Beach, and spending time with his older sister, Kate. "She knows how close Kate and Heath were growing up, and Matilda wants to learn more about her dad as a kid." Bon voyage, Matilda!