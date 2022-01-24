Inside Matilda Ledger's Life Today

Celebrity offspring Matilda Ledger was only two years old when her father, famous Australian actor Heath Ledger, tragically died of an accidental prescription-drug overdose in 2008, per The Guardian.

Since then, however, Matilda's mother, actor Michelle Williams, has made it a priority for the young teen to live a normal life while strategically cocooning her in Brooklyn, miles away from the glow of Tinseltown. "If you feel like people are watching you, it's impossible to have an authentic experience of being alive," Williams told Elle in December 2016 about the challenges she faces says while raising Matilda and ensuring her right to privacy. "There's a performative aspect and a guardedness, and that's just death. I don't know how to live like that, and I don't know how to give a life to my child like that," she declared.

Alas, it appears Matilda is ready to carve out a life for herself, one that could possibly include a trip down memory lane...