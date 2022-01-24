Taylor Swift's Messiest Split, According To Fans
Taylor Swift has enjoyed a wildly successful career throughout the years, thanks to hits like "You Belong With Me," "Wildest Dreams," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Shake It Off" and so much more. But Swift is also someone who has gotten a lot of attention for her personal life, as well. While she loves singing about love, breakups, and makeups, her love life has been steady for the past several years, as she's been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn since 2016. (And as fans know, plenty of songs on her albums "Reputation," "Lover," "Folklore," and "Evermore" have been about him.)
That said, Swift has certainly had a lot of high-profile relationship over the years. Some of them have ended worse than others — and in many cases, that is depicted in the lyrics of her songs. In fact, the results of a new Nicki Swift survey reveal that one breakup in particular was the messiest — and it seemed to inspire one of the pop star's biggest breakup anthems.
Taylor Swift's breakup with John Mayer was the messiest, according to fans
According to our Nicki Swift survey, in which we polled 566 readers, over 36% of respondents say that Taylor Swift "should never, ever, get back together" with John Mayer. Another 26% said that her messiest split was with Jake Gyllenhaal; 22% thought her breakup with Harry Styles was the most drama-filled, and another 15% voted for Swift severing ties with Calvin Harris.
Both Swift and Mayer collaborated together in 2009, but by 2010, they were over, according to Us Weekly. That same year, Swift wrote a song called "Dear John," which many believe was a dig at Mayer after their breakup. "Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong," Swift sings on the chorus. "Don't you think 19 is too young / To be played by, your dark twisted games / When I loved you so? / I should've known." In response, Mayer said told Rolling Stone in 2012 that "Dear John" was a song that "humiliated" him and dismissed it as "cheap songwriting."
Even though it's been well over a decade since their breakup, Swift's fans trolled Mayer during one of his TikTok videos in which he appeared to have difficulty flipping his phone. "Taylor would know how to flip a camera," one person wrote in the comments, according to ET Online. And just like that, Mayer learned how long a burn can truly last.