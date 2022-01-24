Taylor Swift's Messiest Split, According To Fans

According to our Nicki Swift survey, in which we polled 566 readers, over 36% of respondents say that Taylor Swift "should never, ever, get back together" with John Mayer. Another 26% said that her messiest split was with Jake Gyllenhaal; 22% thought her breakup with Harry Styles was the most drama-filled, and another 15% voted for Swift severing ties with Calvin Harris.

Both Swift and Mayer collaborated together in 2009, but by 2010, they were over, according to Us Weekly. That same year, Swift wrote a song called "Dear John," which many believe was a dig at Mayer after their breakup. "Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong," Swift sings on the chorus. "Don't you think 19 is too young / To be played by, your dark twisted games / When I loved you so? / I should've known." In response, Mayer said told Rolling Stone in 2012 that "Dear John" was a song that "humiliated" him and dismissed it as "cheap songwriting."

Even though it's been well over a decade since their breakup, Swift's fans trolled Mayer during one of his TikTok videos in which he appeared to have difficulty flipping his phone. "Taylor would know how to flip a camera," one person wrote in the comments, according to ET Online. And just like that, Mayer learned how long a burn can truly last.